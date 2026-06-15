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Home > Lifestyle News > Muharram 2026 Correct Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17 In India?

Muharram 2026 Correct Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17 In India?

Muharram 2026 is expected to begin on June 16 or 17, depending on crescent moon sighting. The holy month marks the Islamic New Year and leads to the observance of Ashura, commemorating Imam Hussain's sacrifice. Official dates will be confirmed after moon-sighting announcements.

Muharram 2026 Correct Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17 In India? (Generated Via AI)
Muharram 2026 Correct Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17 In India? (Generated Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 14:23 IST

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Islam. As Muslims across India prepare to welcome the new lunar year, attention has turned to a key question: will Muharram begin on June 16 or June 17, 2026? The answer depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, a tradition that continues to determine the dates of important Islamic observances around the world.

Muharram Marks The Beginning Of The Islamic New Year

Muharram is the opening month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the 4 sacred months in Islam. The month carries deep religious significance and is observed with prayer, reflection, and remembrance.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles. As a result, the start of each Islamic month is confirmed only after the sighting of the new crescent moon, known as the Hilal.

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Why The Date Of Muharram Varies

The beginning of Muharram is linked to the visibility of the crescent moon after the lunar conjunction. Since moon sighting depends on factors such as geographical location, atmospheric conditions, and local religious practices, the date can differ from one country to another.

In many cases, countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, begin Islamic months a day earlier than several South Asian nations. This variation often results in different observance dates across regions.

Muharram 2026: June 16 Or June 17?

According to current astronomical expectations, Muharram 1448 AH is likely to begin around June 16 or June 17, 2026.

If the crescent moon is sighted on the evening of June 16, the first day of Muharram will begin shortly thereafter. If the moon is not visible due to weather conditions or other factors, the month will commence a day later, on June 17.

Religious authorities and moon-sighting committees in different regions are expected to make official announcements after observing the sky.

Significance Of Youm-e-Ashura

One of the most important days during Muharram is Youm-e-Ashura, observed on the 10th day of the month.

The word “Ashura” is derived from the Arabic term for “ten,” referring to the tenth day of Muharram. The day holds special importance for Muslims worldwide, particularly for the Shia community, who commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala.

Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, is remembered for standing against injustice and oppression. His sacrifice, along with that of his family and companions, remains a powerful symbol of courage, faith, and moral conviction.

When Will Ashura Be Observed In 2026?

The date of Ashura will also depend on the beginning of Muharram.

  • If Muharram starts on June 16, Ashura is expected to fall on June 25.
  • If Muharram begins on June 17, Ashura will likely be observed on June 26.

The final dates will be confirmed after the official moon-sighting announcements.

Traditional Observances During Muharram

Across India and many other countries, Muharram is observed with religious gatherings, prayers, sermons, and processions. Special remembrance events are held to honor the sacrifices made at Karbala.

In several regions, Tazia processions are carried out as part of the commemoration of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom. The period is marked by solemn reflection, devotion, and respect for the values of truth, justice, and sacrifice.

ALSO READ: Muharram 2026: History, Significance and Why Do Muslims Mourn During Islam’s Sacred Month

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Muharram 2026 Correct Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17 In India?
Tags: Ashura 2026 dateIslamic New Year 2026Muharram 2026 date IndiaMuharram correct dateMuharram crescent moon IndiaMuharram moon sighting 2026Youm-e-Ashura

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Muharram 2026 Correct Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17 In India?
Muharram 2026 Correct Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17 In India?
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