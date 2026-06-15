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Home > World News > Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway Crown Prince Haakon’s Stepson Gets 4-Year Jail Term In Rape Case

Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway Crown Prince Haakon’s Stepson Gets 4-Year Jail Term In Rape Case

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29-year-old stepson of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon, has been sentenced to four years in prison after an Oslo court found him guilty of rape and domestic violence charges. The conviction has sent shockwaves through the country’s royal household. The verdict has intensified scrutiny of the monarchy and renewed debate over public trust in Norway’s royal family.

Who is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway royal family stepson sentenced to 4 years in rape, violence case. Photo: AI
Who is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway royal family stepson sentenced to 4 years in rape, violence case. Photo: AI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-15 14:15 IST

Marius Borg Hoiby, the stepson of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday after he was found guilty of rape and domestic violence. The verdict was announced after a seven-week trial. The development has further dented the royal family’s once picture-perfect image. An Oslo court ruled that Marius Borg Hoiby, who joined the royal family when his mother Mette-Marit married Haakon in 2001, was guilty of two counts of rape including one in the basement of the crown prince’s home. He was acquitted of two other rape charges.

Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby?

Hoiby, 29, had pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations against him, including those of rape, while admitting to some lesser ones, and can appeal the verdict.

Prosecutors had sought seven years and seven months in prison. The case has exposed Hoiby’s drug addiction, self-made videos of sexual encounters and more than 800 electronic messages entered into evidence.

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“The court finds it is proven she was not able to resist the action,” Oslo District Court Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad said of the rape at the crown prince’s home, while reading the verdict.

Hoiby watched the verdict via video link from prison but could not be seen or heard in the courtroom.

Victim Seen In Court In Tears

Only one of the women accusing him of rape was in court to hear the verdict. She cried after the judge said Hoiby was guilty of raping her and dabbed her eyes with a tissue her lawyer gave her.

Hoiby’s actions have further dented the popularity and once very positive public image of the royal family.

It coincided with Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s apology for “poor judgement” in maintaining contact with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted in 2008.

A Norstat survey out on February 21 – during the trial – showed a fall in the number of Norwegians favouring keeping the monarchy to a record low of 60%, from 70% in January, and a rise to 27% from 19% in those wanting a different system of governance.

In May, the royal family recovered somewhat in popularity, with 64% polled by Norstat supporting the monarchy and 23% wanting a different system of governance.

The verdict was delivered amid difficult personal circumstances for Mette-Marit, Hoiby’s mother, who needs a lung transplant for pulmonary fibrosis.

Also Read: After Australia, UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s, PM Keir Starmer Says Children’s Wellbeing Comes First

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Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway Crown Prince Haakon’s Stepson Gets 4-Year Jail Term In Rape Case
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Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway Crown Prince Haakon’s Stepson Gets 4-Year Jail Term In Rape Case
Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway Crown Prince Haakon’s Stepson Gets 4-Year Jail Term In Rape Case
Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway Crown Prince Haakon’s Stepson Gets 4-Year Jail Term In Rape Case
Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway Crown Prince Haakon’s Stepson Gets 4-Year Jail Term In Rape Case

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