Did Kim Kardashian Cheat On Lewis Hamilton? How Edited Podcast Clip Sparked Wild Rumours

KIM KARDASHIAN CONTROVERSY: A social media video of Kim Kardashian allegedly admitting to being unfaithful to Formula 1 ace Lewis Hamilton has been debunked as it was found to have been edited and fabricated. The video was inspired by Kardashian’s previous appearance on the well-liked Call Her Daddy podcast. Widespread speculation on the couple’s relationship resulted from social media users reposting the video with a comment claiming that the reality star admitted her “body wanted someone else” while dating Hamilton.

Did Kim Kardashian cheat on Lewis Hamilton?

Debunking the edited podcast video

However, the statement is incorrect. Hamilton and any alleged cheating were not mentioned in the original audio piece. Instead, Kardashian was discussing her past relationships, such as with ex-partners and instances of being cheated on. The changed caption completely changed the context of the conversation and, in turn, created a false narrative that quickly spread online.

One of the most discussed celebrity couples of 2026 is the subject of debate: Kardashian and Hamilton. The business tycoon was previously linked up to the seven-time Formula 1 world champion earlier this year, when they were spotted spending time together on several occasions.

Kim K and Lewis chilling at F1 races

Since then, the couple’s spent time together both in private and out in public, but they’ve mostly kept the details of their relationship under wraps. People really started talking when Kardashian showed up at Formula 1 races cheering Hamilton on from the paddock and hanging around on race weekends.

Not long ago, Kardashian was spotted applauding Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he landed a spot on the podium. They haven’t said much about their plans, but all these appearances have sparked rumours that things are getting pretty serious.

When did Kim Kardashian first meet Lewis Hamilton?

Kim Kardashian first met Lewis Hamilton back in 2014 during the GQ Men of the Year Awards, which took place in London. It should be mentioned that at the time, Kardashian was married to Kanye West at the time while Hamilton was dating singer Nicole Scherzinger. They stayed friends for more than ten years, hanging out together often. Even more, Hamilton visited the Kardashian family in 2015 on Easter, as he shared a great relationship with Kanye.

When did Kim Kardashian start dating Lewis Hamilton?

The celebrity and former wife of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, began dating Lewis Hamilton at the beginning of 2026. They sparked rumours about their relationship after going on a countryside vacation in February 2026

ALSO READ: UK Social Media Ban: Why Keir Starmer Banned Instagram, Facebook, Twitter For Children Under 16