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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark

Ram Charan's Peddi crosses Rs 307 crore worldwide! Discover the latest box office stats, the impact of the Janhvi Kapoor controversy, and why this sports drama is a 2026 hit.

Peddi, Image Credits- IMDb
Peddi, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 10:57 IST

Peddi is proving to be a genuine juggernaut, refusing to slow down as it cruises through its second week in theaters. Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama, anchored by an intense physical transformation from Ram Charan has officially pushed its India net collections past the Rs 216 crore mark. By the end of its eleventh day, the film’s worldwide gross has climbed to approximately Rs 307.98 crore across a staggering 83,776 shows, proving it has real staying power beyond the initial opening weekend hype.

Why Peddi Still Draws a Crowd

Forget the usual “big star” mid-week drop-off. Peddi has maintained steady occupancy, with the Telugu version hitting a healthy 48.92% occupancy on Day 11 alone. While the Hindi belt is a slower burn recording roughly 30.02% occupancy, the core markets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are keeping the film alive. Those two states contributed Rs 7.75 crore in gross earnings on Monday, showing that the “word-of-mouth” factor is doing exactly what the producers hoped.

The Reality Behind the Numbers

It isn’t all just cheering crowds, though. You can’t talk about this film without mentioning the noise around Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma. The backlash was sharp; the characterization landed with a thud for a large portion of the audience. Credit to the team for reacting instead of burying it; pulling those specific, controversial sequences was a smart tactical move that likely kept the film from spiraling into a PR disaster. It’s a rare example of a production actually listening to the audience in real-time.

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Where Does It Go From Here?

With the worldwide gross now north of Rs 307.98 crore, the math is simple: people are still showing up. Whether it’s the visceral, gritty sports training montages or the sheer star power of seeing Charan in such a raw, physically demanding role, the film has firmly cemented itself as one of 2026’s biggest commercial hits. It’s not a perfect movie, but in a year of shaky mid-tier performances, Peddi is one of the few projects that delivered a genuine, old-school theatrical spectacle that feels worth the price of a ticket.

ALSO READ: Blast Box Office Collection Day 17: Arjun Sarja’s Action Movie Earns Nearly Rs 66 Crore Worldwide

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Sees Growth, Indian Net Touches Rs 216 Crore Mark

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