iPhone Fold And Touchscreen MacBook Confirmed? iOS 27 And macOS 27 Reveal Key Clues

This year is full of rumours around Apple. The leaks regarding a foldable iPhone and a touchscreen MacBook have surfaced repeatedly online, but Apple has never publicly acknowledged either product. Now, fresh clues hidden within Apple’s latest software updates are fueling speculation that both devices may finally be moving closer to reality. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest report, iOS 27 and macOS 27 have early signs of hardware categories that the company has yet to announce officially.

In other words, Apple quietly leaked its own upcoming products through its software. And it is pretty hard to dismiss.

The Foldable iPhone Clues Are Hiding in Plain Sight

Additional references discovered in iOS 27 reportedly include terms such as “foldState” and “angleDegrees“, along with support for multiple hardware displays. These appear consistent with the software requirements of a foldable device that needs to detect how far it has been opened or closed.

Apple’s emphasis on “app adaptability” during WWDC 2026 may also provide a hint. The company encouraged developers to make apps work across a wider range of display sizes and aspect ratios. While that guidance benefits the existing iPhone lineup, it becomes particularly relevant if Apple is preparing a device with a much squarer inner display.

The foldable iPhone, known internally as V68, is expected to debut in September. Dummy units are already being produced, which is usually an indicator of an impending launch.

The Touchscreen MacBook Has Its Own Trail of Clues

The macOS 27 changes are just as telling. Apple added pull-to-refresh to the Mac interface, which works with a trackpad today but is clearly designed with touch in mind. Sidecar, the feature that lets you use an iPad as a second display for your Mac, now supports full touch input.

The new pill-shaped Siri search interface on Mac also looks like something designed to pop out of a Dynamic Island, which does not exist on any Mac yet but Gurman has previously reported is coming with the first touchscreen MacBook.

The device in question could be a MacBook Ultra, which several insiders discussed during the first half of 2026. It is expected to feature an OLED display and occupy the premium end of the Mac lineup as Apple’s most expensive notebook computer.

Gurman had insisted back in February that the touchscreen models would arrive by the end of 2026, complete with OLED and a Dynamic Island at the top center of the screen. Other leakers have also backed this up, making a fall launch seem more likely.

What This All Means

Apple has not confirmed any of this. It rarely does until the moment it walks something onto a stage. But the software breadcrumbs in iOS 27 and macOS 27 are unusually specific. Terms buried in beta code do not end up there by accident, and features like wide-layout iPhone Mirroring serve no purpose for the phones Apple currently sells.

Apple’s operating systems are due to arrive in the fall alongside a bunch of hardware launches. This is business as usual for Apple. The difference this time is that the software is doing very little to hide what is coming next.