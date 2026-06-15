LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 15.06.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 81H 67173

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (15-06-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 7. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 5 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 1 PM.
The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 1 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹10,000 for the second prize winner to and ₹500 for the third prize winner.
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live 1 pm: Nagaland Samabad Dear Rise @https://nagalandstatelotterysambad.com/
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Rise Bumper Draw will be released at 1 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
Nagaland Lottery Winner: Nagaland Lottery Result 15-06-2026, Full List of Nagaland Sambad Dear Rise Bumper Draw Winning Numbers
Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- 81H 67173
Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 10,000
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 01619, 34914, 36357, 66196, 78311, 79698, 82108, 83489, 85034, 99375
Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 500
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 2970, 3023, 3799, 4124, 4618, 5142, 5996, 6273, 6938, 8018
Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 250
Nagaland Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Ticket no: –0200, 0468, 0665, 3021, 4185, 5255, 5553, 5864, 8076, 9350
Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 120
5TH PRIZE ticket no: 0172, 0886, 1857, 2382, 4146, 4960, 6174, 7565, 8258, 9120, 0306, 0889, 1888, 2595, 4167, 4992, 6330, 7584, 8271, 9152, 0349, 0910, 2006, 2655, 4210, 5021, 6335, 7816, 8387, 9155, 0366, 0939, 2035, 2805, 4338, 5210, 6639, 7840, 8444, 9160, 0475, 0985, 2045, 2857, 4499, 5284, 6702, 7877, 8489, 9373, 0506, 1032, 2112, 3377, 4607, 5365, 6751, 7993, 8649, 9528, 0523, 1092, 2144, 3386, 4609, 5561, 7128, 8116, 8673, 9626, 0628, 1119, 2162, 3437, 4625, 5795, 7259, 8153, 8824, 9637, 0631, 1316, 2209, 3619, 4628, 5839, 7378, 8184, 8973, 9850, 0822, 1338, 2311, 3724, 4841, 5881, 7534, 8205, 9117, 9879
Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 15-06-2025: Prize structure of Nagaland Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Bumper Lottery
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹10,000
3rd Prize: ₹500
4th Prize: ₹250
5th Prize: ₹120
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.