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Home > Education News > Muharram 2026: Who Observes Muharram Around the World? Know Its Significance and Traditions

Muharram 2026: Who Observes Muharram Around the World? Know Its Significance and Traditions

Muharram 2026 marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is observed by millions of Muslims worldwide through prayer, reflection and remembrance.

Muharram (AI-Generated)
Muharram (AI-Generated)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 14:33 IST

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a period of prayer, remembrance and reflection observed by millions of Muslims worldwide. It is the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is of great significance to Muslims. It is also the month in which millions of Muslims remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. While Muharram is observed by millions of Muslims worldwide, customs, rituals, and traditions vary from one community to another.

Who observes Muharram

Both Sunni and Shia Muslims observe Muharram; however, the manner of observance is different for the two sects. In the case of Shia Muslims, Muharram is a month of remembrance and mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions. Throughout the month, religious gatherings and sermons are arranged as well as remembrance ceremonies, particularly during the first ten days of the month of Muharram, which culminate on the day of Ashura.

Sunni believers in the Muharram month are also well aware of its significance. Many have the practice of voluntarily fasting on Ashura because it is believed to be a spiritually auspicious day in Islam.

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What is the significance of Muharram to Shia believers

The month is laden with historical significance for Shia Muslims as a result of the events that transpired in Karbala (present-day Iraq). The stance Imam Hussain took in the face of injustice and his martyrdom are remembered as motifs of faith, sacrifice and courage. Hearings, elegies and processions are common features of Muharram in many Shia communities. The memory of Karbala continues to be among the core elements of Shia identity.

What are Muharram observances in different countries

Muharram is observed in many Middle Eastern, South Asian, Central Asian, African and other countries. In Iraq, thousands of pilgrims travel to the city of Karbala to pay homage to Imam Hussain. In Iran, massive prayer meetings and mournful expressions are witnessed.

In India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Muharram processions, prayer meetings and community activities continue throughout the duration of the month. In regions with large Muslim communities, such as Indonesia, Turkey, and some parts of the African continent, Muharram is observed through prayers and charity.

What are Muharram observances in India

India has a long history of Muharram celebrations. Processions, gatherings, and other religious events are observed by thousands of devotees in cities including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Kolkata. Shia Muslims join in tazia and alam processions while the majority of the societies organise acts of charity, food distribution and condolence meetings. The month of Muharram definitely commemorates the sorrow and grief of martyrdom in order to strive and persevere for what we believe in.

What is the meaning behind Muharram

While we observe the month of Muharram for religious reasons, its significance goes beyond; it sends a message of truth, justice and truthfulness. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain continues to inspire millions of people in the world regardless of nationality. Celebrating Muharram 2026, the world will once again commemorate the noble sacrifice of Imam Hussain through prayers and different kinds of remembrance activities throughout the world and across the continents. 

Also Read: GK Quiz: Which Country Is Known as the World’s Smallest Island Nation?

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Muharram 2026: Who Observes Muharram Around the World? Know Its Significance and Traditions

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Muharram 2026: Who Observes Muharram Around the World? Know Its Significance and Traditions
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