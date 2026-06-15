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Home > Education News > AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Marks Memo Download Steps and Latest Updates

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Marks Memo Download Steps and Latest Updates

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026
AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 12:01 IST

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is going to release AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 soon for first-year and second-year students. Thousands of students who had appeared for the advanced supplementary and betterment examinations are yet to get their marks memos, which will be available online on the official website. Though it has been reported that the results would be announced on June 15, the board has not released any official notification about the specific date or time. It was stated that the answer scripts have been scanned and validated and the board would notify in advance when the results would be published. An examination of this nature allows students to clear their failed subjects or upgrade their scores without any delay in the academic cycle.

When will AP Inter supplementary results 2026 be declared

The AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 are expected to come soon. However, BIEAP has not announced an official notification for the same. Students are advised to keep visiting the official portals to get the latest updates. The supplementary theory exams were held from May 21 to June 4. All practical exams were conducted till June 11. About the results being announced, the results are to be released in the next few days.

How to check AP Inter supplementary results 2026

After announcing candidates can view their provisional marks memo from the official website by following the below method:

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  • Go to official BIEAP website
  • Press on AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 link
  • Enter hall ticket no. and date of birth
  • Click submit
  • Result and subject-wise marks will be displayed
  • Download and keep a copy of your marks memo for future reference

Students are advised to check all the details told in the scorecard and keep a copy of the same as long as the original documents have not been issued.

What are the minimum marks required in AP Inter supplementary exams

Candidates must score at least 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to be eligible for the supplementary examination. Those who meet the prerequisites of the exam will be declared fit and will be allowed to enter into subsequent academic admissions or move into the next level of study.

The supplementary examination is an opportunity for those students who are unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board examinations.

Where can students find AP Inter marks memo

Students can also find their results on other platforms if the main portal experiences high traffic after the publication of the results.

The board has provided multiple modes of results in order to ease up the process. Candidates can use the official digital services of the board and other authorised sites to find their marks’ details. However, students should only rely on official sources for accurate information.

What will happen after AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026

Candidates who qualify can proceed with admission formalities for higher education courses. Candidates who appeared in the betterment category can see if their better results are reflected in their overall profile. For many students the supplementary examination is a second opportunity to realise their dreams. As the result announcement date comes near, students should have their hall ticket details handy and be alert to any updates from BIEAP. The board is expected to release the instructions related to marks, memos and other important processes when results are officially declared.

Also Read: MHT CET PCM Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

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AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Marks Memo Download Steps and Latest Updates
Tags: AP Inter marks memoAP Inter supplementary examsAP Inter supplementary results 2026

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AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Marks Memo Download Steps and Latest Updates
AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Marks Memo Download Steps and Latest Updates
AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Marks Memo Download Steps and Latest Updates
AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Marks Memo Download Steps and Latest Updates

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