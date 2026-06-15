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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Issues: Students Report Login Glitches And Bank Detail Confusion

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Issues: Students Report Login Glitches And Bank Detail Confusion

NEET UG 2026 admit card download issues leave students confused as NTA releases hall tickets for the June 21 re-exam. Check the latest updates, website glitches, official download process, and what candidates should do next.

(Via X)
(Via X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 03:38 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026. However, soon after the link to download the hall ticket went live, many candidates reported difficulties accessing the website, login errors, and confusion regarding the download process. As a result, social media platforms and student forums saw a surge in complaints from aspirants worried about obtaining their admit cards before the examination. Despite reports of technical difficulties, NTA has confirmed that candidates can download their admit cards through the official NEET portal. Candidates appearing for the re-examination are advised to use their application number and password or date of birth to access their hall tickets.

Why Are Students Facing Problems Downloading NEET UG 2026 Admit Cards?

Students are flagging two key issues in their admit card downloading process:

  1. The website is not running smoothly; some are not able to log in, while others complain of inaccessibility of certain parts of the portal, like Bank Details section 
  2. Many students are flagging the clubbing of bank details with the admit card download. ‘Unclear messaging’ on the portal is leading students to ‘skip’ directly to downloading the admit card and bypass the ‘bank details’ section (which is essential for a refund). 

A student shares a screenshot of the same and writes: ‘I want my fee refund.’ I had already submitted my bank details earlier, so I clicked ‘Skip’ assuming there was no need to enter them again. There was no clear warning that skipping would make me ineligible for the refund. Please review my case and process my refund.’

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NTA Confirms Admit Cards Have Been Released

The NTA has published an official notification confirming the release of admit cards for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21. The examination authority has instructed candidates to download and verify all details on their hall tickets well before exam day.

The re-examination was scheduled after the original NEET UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3 came under scrutiny following allegations of a paper leak, prompting authorities to order a fresh test for affected candidates.

How to Download Your NEET UG 2026 Hall Ticket

Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit card can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the official NTA NEET portal.

Step 2: Open the Admit Card Link

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 Admit Card’ or ‘Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card’ link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter Login Credentials

Provide:

  • Application Number
  • Password or Date of Birth
  • Security Captcha Code

Step 4: Download and Print

Once you are logged in, please download the hall ticket and take multiple printouts for future use.

What Details Should Candidates Verify?

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Application number
  • Examination date and time
  • Reporting time
  • Examination centre details
  • Photograph and signature
  • Exam-day instructions

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Schedule

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on:

Detail Information
Exam Date June 21, 2026
Mode Pen-and-paper (Offline)
Exam Time 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA)

ALSO READ: Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps

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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Issues: Students Report Login Glitches And Bank Detail Confusion
Tags: Medical Entrance Examneet 2026 exam dateNEET Admit Card download linkNEET Hall Ticket 2026NEET re exam 2026NEET UG 2026 admit cardNEET UG Re ExaminationNTA NEET admit cardNTA NEET Updates

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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Issues: Students Report Login Glitches And Bank Detail Confusion

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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Issues: Students Report Login Glitches And Bank Detail Confusion
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