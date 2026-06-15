FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan Resurgence Denies Netherlands as Kamada Inks Late Drama in 2-2 Thriller

FIFA World Cup 2026: Resilient Japan came from behind twice to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in a classic opening Group F encounter at the Dallas Stadium, with a stunning second half performance on June 14. But an 88th minute header from midfielder Daichi Kamada ensured both group heavyweights shared the points in a match that will comfortably go down as an early contender for the match of the tournament.

The first 45 minutes offered little indication of the chaos that was to come. Ronald Koeman’s Oranje set the tempo to a tee, playing through Frenkie de Jong and choking Japan with 69% of the total first-half possession. Donyell Malen was a constant threat up front and had three accurate shots on goal. But Hajime Moriyasu’s men defended well in a very disciplined, low defensive block with goalkeeper Zion Suzuki making important saves to take a goalless score into the tunnel.

The game burst into life straight after the break. In the 50th minute the Dutch were awarded a free kick outside the area. Ryan Gravenberch made the perfect delivery into the box for an unmarked Virgil van Dijk to head powerfully past Suzuki to open the scoring. It was the Dutch captain’s first World Cup goal ever, and a landmark goal.

But Dutch lead was short-lived, lasting just six minutes. Japan showed their lethal transition play as they sliced through the Dutch midfield with the creative star Takefusa Kubo finding Keito Nakamura at the edge of the area, who volleyed a precise strike past Bart Verbruggen to level the scores.

The European giants responded by increasing the pressure and their work paid dividends in the 63rd minute. From the left flank, winger Crysencio Summerville drove in sharply on to his favoured foot and whipped an absolutely jaw-dropping effort into the top corner to bag his first international goal for his country and restore a 2-1 lead.

Moriyasu refused to buckle, throwing on late reinforcements in Junya Ito and Koki Ogawa to stretch the Dutch lines. The aggressive tactical switch paid dividends well into the final minutes. A beautifully delivered corner in the 88th minute was met by the rising Daichi Kamada, whose header flew into the back of the net to trigger manic celebrations on the Japanese bench. A frantic late charge from the Dutch was not enough as both nations shared a hard-fought opening point.