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Home > World News > Six Killed After Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Over Rio de Janeiro, Massive Fire Erupts | Watch

Six Killed After Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Over Rio de Janeiro, Massive Fire Erupts | Watch

Six people were killed after two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 15, 2026. Authorities have launched an investigation into the deadly aviation accident.

Six Killed After Helicopters Collide Mid-Air (Via X)
Six Killed After Helicopters Collide Mid-Air (Via X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 02:24 IST

A tragic aviation accident struck Brazil on Sunday when two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio de Janeiro, killing all six people on board. The crash occurred in the western part of the city and triggered a major emergency response as burning wreckage fell onto a commercial property below. According to Brazilian firefighters, the helicopters collided while flying over Rio’s western zone before crashing to the ground. Authorities confirmed that none of the six occupants survived the incident.

What Exactly Happened?

The deadly crash occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighbourhood of western Rio de Janeiro. According to Brazilian firefighters, the two helicopters collided while flying over the area before falling to the ground. All six people aboard the aircraft were killed.

One helicopter crashed into the parking lot of a car dealership that housed numerous electric vehicles. The impact triggered a massive fire that quickly spread through the lot, destroying at least 20 vehicles. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to nearby buildings.

Eyewitnesses Describe Chaotic Scene

Witnesses described seeing one helicopter engulfed in flames moments before the crash. Some local residents reported hearing loud noises in the sky followed by explosions when the wreckage struck the ground. Emergency responders secured the area and urged the public to stay away from the crash zone while rescue and investigative operations continued.

Reports Identify Victims

Multiple international media outlets reported that American musician and internet personality Oliver Tree was among the victims. Other reported victims include Argentine content creator Gaspar Prim, Brazilian music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, passenger Lucas Vignale, and two helicopter pilots. However, authorities are still working through formal identification procedures and official confirmations.

Investigation Underway

Brazilian authorities have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the collision. Aviation investigators and local police are examining flight records, wreckage, and air traffic data to determine what led the two helicopters to collide in the same airspace. The Brazilian Air Force’s aviation accident investigation agency has reportedly begun collecting evidence from the crash site as part of its inquiry. Officials have not yet released preliminary findings.

The collision has shocked Brazil and renewed concerns about air traffic safety in one of the world’s busiest helicopter markets. Rio de Janeiro regularly sees heavy helicopter traffic, including tourism, corporate transportation, and private flights. Investigators are expected to spend weeks examining the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

ALSO READ: Missouri Plane Crash: Pilot And 11 Skydivers Killed Near Butler Airport

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Six Killed After Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Over Rio de Janeiro, Massive Fire Erupts | Watch

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Six Killed After Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Over Rio de Janeiro, Massive Fire Erupts | Watch
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