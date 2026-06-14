‘Should Not Have Happened’: Trump Slams Israel For Beirut Strikes, Warns It Could Jeopardise Iran Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday openly criticised Israel’s latest strike on Beirut, warning that further escalation could put a proposed peace agreement with Iran at risk just as negotiations appear to be nearing a breakthrough. Trump said the region was closer than ever to a deal that could help end months of conflict and urged all sides to avoid actions that could derail the process in a post on Truth Social. His comments came as tensions rose again following Israeli military action in the Lebanese capital.

Trump warns against actions that could derail Iran peace efforts

Reacting to the strike, Trump wrote: “This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process.”

The US President stressed that negotiations with Tehran had made significant progress and argued that continued military exchanges could undermine diplomatic efforts. “We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel,” he said.

Call for calm as tensions rise between Israel and Hezbollah

Trump also expressed hope that the current diplomatic momentum could lead to long-term stability across the region. “This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace – Let’s not blow it!” he added.

The remarks followed a “precise strike” carried out by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in Beirut’s Dahieh area. According to the Israeli military, the operation came after Hezbollah launched aerial targets toward Israeli territory earlier in the day.

Israel says strike targeted Hezbollah command centre

In a statement posted on Telegram, the IDF said the facility targeted in Beirut was being used by Hezbollah operatives to coordinate attacks against Israeli civilians and troops stationed in southern Lebanon. “Following Hezbollah’s launch of aerial targets toward Israeli territory earlier today (Sunday), the IDF conducted a precise strike on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut,” the military said.

Hezbollah, however, stated on Telegram that it had carried out a drone strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanese town of Qantara.

Deal with Iran still in focus despite fresh tensions

Despite Trump’s criticism of the strike, an Israeli source told CNN that Israel had informed the United States in advance about the operation and had considered the possibility that it could trigger a ballistic missile response from Iran.

Following the strike, IDF Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir held continuous assessments with senior commanders as Israeli forces prepared for the possibility of incoming fire in the coming hours.

Trump had said on Saturday that a peace agreement with Iran was expected to be signed on Sunday and described it as a safeguard against nuclear proliferation. He also said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen after the deal. “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran Deal In Danger? Tehran Questions US Commitment As Israel Strikes Lebanon