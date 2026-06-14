Brazil Woman, 21, Dies During Bungee Jump, Viral Video Sparks Questions Over Missing Safety Rope

Brazil Bunjee Jumping Video: A 21-year-old Brazilian woman died during a bungee jump activity in Limeira after reportedly being launched from a platform without being attached to the required safety rope, according to military police and witness accounts. Videos of the incident have gone viral, with users suspecting the motive behind it. The victim, identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, had recently graduated in Physical Education and Sports Management. She was from Jandira, located in Greater São Paulo. The fatal incident took place on Saturday morning at the location known as “Ponte do Esqueleto” (Skeleton Bridge), an area in the interior of São Paulo state that is known for hosting extreme sports activities.

Video Shows Safety Equipment Secured Before Jump

According to the Military Police, people present at the site reported that Freitas’s safety equipment had not been properly secured before she jumped. Authorities said she was launched from the platform and fell from an approximate height of 40 meters, suffering multiple injuries.

Emergency responders, including firefighters and paramedics, arrived at the scene but confirmed her death there.

Police later stated that the failure to properly connect the equipment led directly to the fall.

🇧🇷 Tragedy in Brazil. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, just 21, died after being thrown from the “Skeleton Bridge” in Limeira for what she thought was a bungee jump. The cord was NEVER attached. Six people have reportedly been detained by police. Heartbreaking.… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 13, 2026

Video Goes Viral

Shortly before the activity began, Freitas posted a message on her Instagram Stories.

In a light-hearted tone, she wrote. “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?”

Hours after her death, her Instagram profile was taken down.

On social media, Freitas regularly shared moments from her personal life along with content related to fitness, physical activity, nature and well-being.

The incident was recorded on video. Footage shows Freitas being escorted to the platform by members of the team overseeing the activity.

Moments after she was launched, voices in the background can be heard shouting:

“Guys, the rope!”

The reaction came after people at the site reportedly realised that the safety equipment had not been connected.

According to police, Freitas’s fiancé became ill after arriving at the scene and witnessing the aftermath of the incident. He later received medical attention and was taken to a hospital.

Military Police said two men believed to be responsible fled the area after the incident.

Authorities later located them during searches in a wooded region with assistance from an Águia helicopter. In total, six people were reportedly arrested in connection with the case.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Footage

The video of the incident triggered strong reactions online, with users expressing shock and questioning how the accident occurred.

One user, @DocStrangelove2, wrote, “Everyone acting a bit too casual for watching a murder happen in real time.”

Another user, @emkenobi, commented, “There’s zero way this wasn’t intentional. The guy behind them can clearly see there’s no rope attached. Apparently her fiancé was there and collapsed after seeing her die. I can’t even imagine. They all should be charged with murder.”

A third user @DocStrangelove2 added, “I think what makes this even darker was the lady thrown, you don’t hear any scream. Meaning, she likely had no idea they didn’t secure it.”

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