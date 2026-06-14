Armed Attack In Nigeria’s Zamfara State Leaves 17 Dead, Several Others Injured | Watch

At least 17 people were killed and 13 others wounded after heavily armed gunmen attacked farmers working in their fields in northwestern Nigeria’s Zamfara state, according to local authorities and media reports. The attack took place on Friday in the Goron Namaye community of Maradun Local Government Area, one of the regions most affected by bandit violence in the country. Witnesses and local officials said the victims were carrying out routine farming activities when the attackers opened fire. The assault left dozens of families devastated and has renewed concerns about the inability of security forces to protect rural communities from increasingly frequent attacks.

Immediate Security Action

Following the massacre, local government chairman Sanusi Dosara urged Nigerian security agencies to intensify operations against armed groups believed to be operating in the Bayan-Ruwa forest area. Officials suspect the attackers are linked to criminal gangs, commonly referred to as ‘bandits’, that have terrorised large parts of northwestern Nigeria for years.

No group has formally claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Zamfara State has experienced a sustained wave of violence involving armed gangs that engage in killings, kidnappings, cattle rustling, and attacks on farming communities.

Growing Violence Across Northwestern Nigeria

The latest killings come amid a broader security crisis across Nigeria’s northwest. Just days earlier, gunmen reportedly abducted 39 people during what was supposed to be a peace negotiation meeting in Zamfara State. The victims had gathered to discuss reconciliation efforts when armed attackers seized them and took them into nearby forests.

Such incidents demonstrate the growing boldness of criminal groups operating in the region. Communities often feel trapped between armed gangs and limited government protection, which forces some residents to seek local peace agreements despite significant risks.

Why Zamfara Remains Hotspot For Bandit Attacks

Zamfara has become one of Nigeria’s most dangerous states due to the rise of heavily armed criminal networks. Experts point to a combination of factors, including long-standing farmer-herder conflicts, economic hardship, weak governance, and the proliferation of weapons across the region. These conditions have enabled armed groups to establish strongholds in remote forest areas where security operations face significant challenges.

The violence has disrupted agriculture, displaced thousands of residents, and severely impacted local economies. Farmers in particular have become frequent targets because attacks on agricultural communities can generate fear and economic disruption while providing opportunities for extortion and kidnapping.

Nigeria’s Continuing Security Challenge

Despite repeated military operations and government promises to restore order, insecurity remains a major challenge across several parts of Nigeria. The country continues to battle multiple threats, including banditry in the northwest, insurgencies in the northeast, and communal violence in other regions. Recently, violence has killed or displaced thousands of people, while authorities have struggled to contain it.

The latest attack in Zamfara is likely to increase pressure on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to strengthen protection for vulnerable rural communities and prevent further bloodshed.

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