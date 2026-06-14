Israeli Airstrike In Gaza’s Khan Younis Kills Two, Several Injured Including Child

At least two people were killed after an Israeli air attack struck the al-Amal neighbourhood in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to local reports from the territory. Several others, including a child, were wounded in the strike and transported to Nasser Hospital for treatment. The attack occurred as Israeli military operations continued across multiple parts of the Gaza Strip. Emergency responders and medical teams rushed to assist victims amid ongoing reports of airstrikes and shelling in southern Gaza.

Injured Victims Taken To Nasser Hospital

Medical sources said several injured civilians arrived at Nasser Hospital, the largest functioning medical complex in southern Gaza. Among the wounded was a child, highlighting the continuing impact of the conflict on civilians. Nasser Hospital has remained a critical healthcare facility throughout the war despite repeated security incidents, shortages of medical supplies, and damage caused by military operations in the surrounding area.







Khan Younis Remains Key Battleground

Khan Younis has been one of the most heavily affected areas during the Gaza conflict. The city has witnessed repeated Israeli strikes, ground operations, and large-scale displacement over the past months. Recent reports indicate continued military activity across southern Gaza, including areas around Khan Younis and nearby displacement zones. The al-Amal district, located west of central Khan Younis, has experienced multiple security incidents during the ongoing conflict as fighting continues in nearby areas.

The latest fatalities come amid growing international concern over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. Aid organisations and medical groups have repeatedly warned that hospitals remain overwhelmed by casualties while shortages of medicine, fuel, and essential supplies continue to hamper relief efforts. The conflict has displaced much of Gaza’s population, with civilians facing repeated threats from airstrikes, food shortages, and limited access to healthcare services.

International Attention Focused On Escalating Violence

The strike on Khan Younis comes as diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire continue to face significant obstacles. Mediators have struggled to bridge differences between the parties while violence persists across the Gaza Strip. With casualties continuing to rise and humanitarian conditions worsening, international organisations have renewed calls for greater protection of civilians and expanded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

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