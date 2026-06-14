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Home > World News > 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico’s Guerrero State | Watch

5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico’s Guerrero State | Watch

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Mexico's Guerrero region on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Here's what is known so far about the tremor and its impact.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 01:11 IST

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Mexico’s southern state of Guerrero on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor was recorded at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), making it noticeable in parts of the region. Authorities and emergency services began monitoring the situation following the quake, although no immediate reports of injuries, fatalities, or major structural damage were available shortly after the event. 

Where Did Earthquake Occur?

The earthquake occurred in Guerrero, a Pacific coast state that is among Mexico’s most seismically active regions. Guerrero sits near the boundary where the Cocos Plate subducts beneath the North American Plate, a tectonic interaction responsible for frequent earthquakes across southern Mexico. The state is home to major population centres and tourist destinations, including Acapulco, which has seen significant seismic activity in the past.

As of the latest available information, officials had not reported significant damage or casualties linked to the magnitude 5.2 event. Local authorities continue to assess infrastructure, public buildings, and transportation networks for any potential impacts. Earthquakes of this magnitude can cause light to moderate shaking, particularly in areas close to the epicentre, but the extent of damage often depends on depth, location, and local building conditions.

Guerrero Remains High-Risk Seismic Zone

Guerrero accounts for a substantial share of Mexico’s seismic activity and has experienced numerous notable earthquakes throughout its history. Scientists closely monitor the region because of ongoing tectonic pressure along the Middle America Trench, where the Cocos Plate continues to move beneath the North American Plate.

Experts note that while moderate earthquakes are relatively common in the region, they serve as reminders of the broader seismic risks facing communities along Mexico’s Pacific coastline.

Authorities Continue Monitoring

Mexican civil protection agencies and seismic monitoring organisations are continuing to monitor the situation and watch for possible aftershocks. Residents in affected areas are encouraged to follow official guidance and remain alert as assessments continue.

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5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico’s Guerrero State | Watch

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5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico’s Guerrero State | Watch
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