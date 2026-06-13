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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Madhur Virli? After Pranit More, Comedian Under Fire After Old Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage

Who Is Madhur Virli? After Pranit More, Comedian Under Fire After Old Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage

Comedian Madhur Virli is facing intense backlash after an old stand-up clip featuring jokes about rape and murder resurfaced online.

Madhur Virli and Pranit More (IMAGES: X/INSTAGRAM)
Madhur Virli and Pranit More (IMAGES: X/INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 16:01 IST

Madhur Virli Controversy: Outrage over the ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ controversy just isn’t fading, and now there’s another comedian in hot water. This time, it’s Madhur Virli, who’s taking heavy criticism after an old stand-up clip started making the rounds online. People are accusing him of joking about sexual violence and pushing the limits of what’s acceptable in comedy. This all happened right after comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra got blasted for comments at a stand-up show, a moment that sparked a national conversation about misogyny, entitlement, and accountability.

Madhur Virli faces heat over rape and murder jokes

Amid the growing backlash, Madhur Virli has deactivated his Instagram account, but the criticism hasn’t let up and continues to spill across social media. The uproar started once users began reposting a video from one of Virli’s earlier shows. In the clip, he delivers a joke that references rape, and that’s struck a nerve. Many argued that topics tied to violence and trauma shouldn’t be treated as punchlines.

One user who published the video said, “Meet Madhur Virli. Since when did rape jokes become normal? If you can’t make people laugh without joking about someone’s worst trauma, maybe comedy isn’t for you. Find an honest job instead of using pain and suffering for cheap laughs. What’s even more disgusting is hearing laughter from the audience and to think some women might be in there, too.”

Pranit More issues apology: ‘I got carried away’

After catching heat for the “Rs 370 biryani” line at his show, stand-up comic Pranit More tried to set things right with a second apology on Saturday. He called his response, a lack of objection to the comment, a real lapse in judgment.

It’s been a rough few days for him. First, his social media disappeared. Now, he’s asking for another shot as he faces a cyber police case for allegedly sharing “obscene and objectionable” material.

What happened with Pranit More? 

Here’s what happened: At a recent show in Gurugram, More was interacting with the crowd. A web developer named Himanshu Jangra got on the mic and told everyone he’d spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When a woman asked for a ride home, Jangra joked that he expected sexual favours in return for the money he’d spent. More just laughed along with the audience. After backlash online, both men apologized, but most of the outrage landed on More.

On Saturday, More put out another statement: “I deserve this hate. That man said a lot of bad things, but the crowd was laughing and I got swept up. I should have stepped in and taken a stand, but I didn’t. By letting him speak, things got out of hand fast. I’m sorry to everyone who felt hurt.” He’s asking people not to write him off and says he’ll prove he can do better.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned both More and Jangra, saying their conduct seemed to promote sexual coercion and non-consensual acts toward a woman. Jangra has since lost his job because of the incident.

ALSO READ: Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’

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Who Is Madhur Virli? After Pranit More, Comedian Under Fire After Old Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage
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Who Is Madhur Virli? After Pranit More, Comedian Under Fire After Old Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage
Who Is Madhur Virli? After Pranit More, Comedian Under Fire After Old Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage
Who Is Madhur Virli? After Pranit More, Comedian Under Fire After Old Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage
Who Is Madhur Virli? After Pranit More, Comedian Under Fire After Old Stand-Up Clip Featuring Rape Jokes Sparks Outrage

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