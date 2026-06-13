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Home > Entertainment News > Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’

Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’

Pranit More came forward with his official apology on Instagram for the same. According to the comedy actor, this was not an expression of the actor's personal views in any way.

Pranit More
Pranit More

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 11:49 IST

The stand-up comedian, also called Pranit More and a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, is facing a lot of backlash regarding a video that showed his crowd work performance and went viral on social media. Initially a crowd-work performance act, the incident soon became a controversial one. After getting a lot of flak for it, Pranit More chose to speak up and issued a formal apology for his behavior.

Pranit More Controversy

This scandal began when More uploaded a crowd work video on his social media profiles. In the video, a 23-year-old crowd member by the name of Himanshu Jangra recounted a romantic encounter during which he had spent Rs 370 on some biryani. While explaining the situation, Jangra stated that having spent that much money, he could have a sexual relationship with that girl.

The fuel to the fire was further added by the consequences of this event, which brought even more outrage among the netizens. Instead of denying these comments, More decided to make fun of it by posting it in the form of a video online on his various social media accounts. This video quickly became viral, and was highly criticized for having endorsed unacceptable behavior with such videos. Various Internet celebrities too criticized More regarding this issue.

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Pranit More Makes an Apology

Feeling immense pressure from the general public following this social media controversy, More came forward with his official apology on Instagram for the same. According to the comedy actor, this was not an expression of the actor’s personal views in any way. It must be stated clearly here that More does not endorse whatever views he expressed during this debate.

He further said that, looking back, he thinks that he should have reacted to the comment and not laugh it off and ignore it. It was a ‘lapse of judgment,’ he confessed, and accepted his mistake of not doing anything about the issue when it actually happened. This was one of the first formal responses by More to his critics.

Exiting Social Media and Escalating Controversy

However, even after issuing his formal apology, things didn’t seem to settle down. Once he released the video of his apology, More locked his Instagram account and removed the offending content from YouTube. His other social media account on Marathi comedy still exists.

However, the consequences were not confined only to the social media sites. The individual who started this controversial episode, Himanshu Jangra, reportedly lost his job from the Gurugram-based design firm where he worked because his remarks did not fit with the ideology of the firm.

Involvement of the Legal Authorities

Moreover, the legal authorities also took notice of this matter. It is reported that the National Commission for Women has summoned More and Jangra to give them an interview scheduled on 22 June, believing that there were some things in the video that seemed to glorify the activities that were not consensual in nature. On the other hand, Maharashtra Cyber Police have charged a case regarding the incident.

A Turning Point for the Comedian

This situation has resulted in a discourse concerning the responsibilities of a comedian during his live comedy performances. In reaction to the criticisms leveled against him, More said that it was simply a bad decision made while he was doing a live show. Nevertheless, the situation has grown beyond this and is now about consent and content censorship. With law enforcement now investigating the matter, the outcome of the short comedy performance in the club can be described as one of the most controversial issues in the Indian entertainment scene.

ALSO READ:  Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 1: Imtiaz Ali’s Lowest Opener Yet, Diljit’s Movie Earns Rs 1.15 Crore

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Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’
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Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’
Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’
Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’
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