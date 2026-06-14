Blast Box Office Collection Day 17: Arjun Sarja’s Action Movie Earns Nearly Rs 66 Crore Worldwide

“Blast,” which is an action thriller, has been faring excellently in terms of box office collections. Its performance in theaters has increased 200 percent on the 17th day itself because of good word of mouth, action-filled moments, and audiences who have liked the movie immensely. It earned Rs 2.99 crore net amount on the 17th day in India, giving another boost to its journey in terms of box office figures. As per this, the net earnings of the film in India are Rs 44.73 crore, while in the international market, they stand at Rs 65.48 crore.

Blast Box Office Collection Day 17

The thrilling action movie by the director, writer, and star Arjun Sarja, ‘Entertainer’ is nearing the net collection of Rs 45 crores in India with its numbers rising continuously at the Indian box office. It has been able to make an income of Rs 25.78 crore in its first week and later on a moderate earning of Rs 14.66 crores in the second week. Its Sunday 3 performance has helped it reach close to the landmark figures. The Tamil film has shown a great demand rate, rising up to 34.15% in the nighttime, suggesting the fans thronging cinema halls to watch the experienced actor perform in the action sequences.

Word-of-Mouth Referrals Keep Pulling In Attendees

An important factor in sustaining the good performance of the film at the box office is its favorable reception from viewers, such as, you know, good reactions. The movie has received commendation for its exciting action sequences and dramatic twists, and character developments that never fail to capture one’s attention, all brought to life by first-time director Subash K. Raj.

Profitability of the Martial Arts Show

The film has become a very lucrative project despite the small costs associated with it. Just within four days of its release, it had earned back all its expenses. This shows that it is possible for a film to succeed regardless of having a huge budget. Additionally, the film has been successful in the international market since it has earned about Rs 14 crores there, and therefore, its domestic earnings will be boosted, thus creating high expectations of how much it will make abroad.

Box Office Journey Before Fourth Week Begins

The main focus will be on how the film will fare before reaching Rs 45 crores net before entering into the fourth week of its run at the movies. This will depend on its success during weekdays since it still needs just a few more things to reach that point.

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