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Home > World News > Abbas Araghchi Is A Traitor: Why Iran Hardliners Launched Protests, Want Foreign Minister To Resign

Abbas Araghchi Is A Traitor: Why Iran Hardliners Launched Protests, Want Foreign Minister To Resign

As US President Donald Trump claimed a peace deal with Iran would be signed on Sunday, public anger surfaced inside Iran over the proposed agreement. Protesters gathered outside the foreign ministry office in Mashhad, accusing negotiators of conceding too much to Washington. The demonstrations exposed growing tensions between Iran’s hardliners and diplomatic camp.

Iran protests erupt over Trump peace deal claim as critics accuse Tehran of making major concessions. Photo: AI.
Iran protests erupt over Trump peace deal claim as critics accuse Tehran of making major concessions. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 12:41 IST

US President on Saturday said that a peace deal with Iran will be signed on Sunday, potentially ending the three-month-long war that spilled to the whole Middle East. While Iran gave a mixed response to Trump’s assertions, public opposition to the proposed agreement spilled into the streets of Iran on Saturday. Demonstrators gathered outside a foreign ministry office in Mashhad, the country’s second-largest city, with reports claiming that protesters were calling for the resignation of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Videos circulated by Iranian media showed dozens of protesters assembled outside the building, many carrying red and black flags while chanting slogans directed at Araghchi. The demonstrations followed a televised interview in which Araghchi spoke about the prospects of reaching a peace agreement with the United States. Footage distributed by Fars news agency captured protesters chanting, “death to dishonourable Araghchi, the infiltrator.”

Iran Offering Too Many Concessions

Critics of the proposed agreement argue that the terms do not align with Iran’s national interests and would weaken Tehran’s strategic position, particularly its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. According to AFP, opponents believe Iranian negotiators are offering too many concessions in exchange for an agreement with Washington.

Reuters also reported that protesters accused negotiators of making excessive compromises during talks with the United States, while some demonstrators demanded Araghchi’s resignation.

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Speaking in a televised interview, Araghchi defended the emerging agreement, saying it would result in the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. He described the Strait of Hormuz as one of Iran’s “main instruments of deterrence.” At the same time, political tensions have widened into renewed debate in some Iranian circles over the country’s commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

It Is Hardliner Vs Diplomats In Iran 

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said no immediate signing was planned, stating, “It will not be tomorrow,” while adding that an agreement could still be reached in the coming days. The conflict has also highlighted what observers describe as a fragmented chain of command inside Iran, with military units operating under their own initiative.

Amid those conditions, Araghchi has emerged as one of Iran’s most visible public voices. A veteran negotiator with extensive experience engaging Western governments, Araghchi played a central role in securing the 2015 nuclear agreement during Barack Obama’s presidency. Yet his recent rhetoric has reflected growing scepticism toward renewed diplomacy.

Speaking about negotiations after what he described as his “very bitter experience” over the past year, Araghchi said: “I don’t think talking with the Americans would be on our agenda any more.”

Earlier, reports emerged suggesting Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had been involved in contacts with US officials.

Ghalibaf denied those reports, saying, “no negotiations have been held”. The former Iranian Air Force pilot has also publicly criticised Trump’s conduct during the conflict.

In one social media post, Ghalibaf mocked Trump’s claims about the war, writing, “He has claimed he ‘defeated’ us nine times in the last two weeks. Hilarious.”

Also Read: Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates

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Abbas Araghchi Is A Traitor: Why Iran Hardliners Launched Protests, Want Foreign Minister To Resign
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Abbas Araghchi Is A Traitor: Why Iran Hardliners Launched Protests, Want Foreign Minister To Resign
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