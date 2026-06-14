Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Announces Deal With Iran To Be Signed On Sunday, Claims End To Nuclear Weapons Pursuit, Says Strait Of Hormuz To Open

Trump says US-Iran nuclear deal may be signed Sunday, but Iran signals delay amid ongoing negotiations. Photo: AI

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday, claiming the understanding would mark a complete end to Tehran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. Presenting the proposed arrangement as fundamentally different from former US President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear accord, Trump described it as a stricter alternative.

“The exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!” Trump said.

He said Iran “no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

What Pakistan Said About Iran-US Deal?

Trump’s announcement came after Pakistan indicated that negotiations between Washington and Tehran had reached an advanced stage. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the United States and Iran had agreed on a framework for a peace agreement intended to end the months-long conflict in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, Sharif said a final version of the agreement had already been reached.

He further stated that Pakistan was preparing for an electronic signing process expected within the next 24 hours, followed by technical-level discussions scheduled for next week.

Sharif suggested that the initial agreement could be signed on Sunday.

What Iran Said About Signing The Deal?

Despite the optimism expressed by Trump and Pakistan, Iran later indicated that no formal signing would take place on Sunday. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, quoted by state media, urged caution regarding public statements on the timing of the agreement.

“We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow,” Baghaei was quoted as saying.

He added that while a delay appeared likely, negotiations remained active.

“The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments about this process.”

Will Strait Of Hormuz Open?

On Saturday, Trump reiterated that an agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran would be signed on Sunday and said the strategically important Strait of Hormuz would become accessible immediately afterward.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL.”

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