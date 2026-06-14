Iran Denies Trump Claim That Nuclear Deal Will Be Signed On Sunday

Iran’s Foreign Ministry and US President Donald Trump have issued conflicting statements over the timing and status of a possible agreement, with both sides presenting different expectations about when a signing could take place.

Iran Says No Immediate Signing Expected

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, as reported by IRIB, said the agreement will not be signed immediately and urged caution about the process due to shifting positions from the other side.

‘We must wait for the exact timing of the agreement’s signing. It will not happen tomorrow, but it could take place in the coming days. Due to the other side’s inconsistency, we must remain cautious in commenting on the process,’ IRIB quoted Baghaei as saying.

Trump Claims Deal Is Imminent

US President Donald Trump said a peace deal is expected very soon and described it as a strong measure to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

‘Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement. The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,’ he said.

Trump Criticizes Past US Policy

Trump also said the current approach differs from previous administrations and claimed that no financial payments will be involved.

‘Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands. At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,’ the US president said.

Situation Remains Unclear

There is currently no confirmed joint timeline for any agreement. Iran is signalling delay and caution, while the US side is presenting an imminent signing, leaving the actual status uncertain.

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