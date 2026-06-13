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Home > World News > PM Modi To Meet Trump In France Next Week: What’s On The Agenda?

PM Modi To Meet Trump In France Next Week: What’s On The Agenda?

PM Modi will meet US President Donald Trump in France during the G7 Summit next week, with discussions expected to focus on the Strait of Hormuz, regional security and global trade routes.

PM Modi and Trump will meet in France at G7 summit (Image: ANI, file photo)
PM Modi and Trump will meet in France at G7 summit (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 20:50 IST

PM Modi is scheduled to have an interaction with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit next week in France. The meeting will take place at a very crucial time when tension in West Asia is impacting global oil prices, sea lanes of communication, and even foreign policy in general. The Prime Minister’s visit to Europe is not only going to be of strategic importance but also include important bilateral meetings. According to reports, one of the major issues likely to feature in discussions is the future of the Strait of Hormuz. News agency AP, citing a senior US administration official, reported that Trump plans to discuss efforts to demining the strategic waterway with allies attending the G7 Summit. Britain and France have reportedly shown interest in assisting with demining operations once the ongoing conflict is paused. The issue is significant for India as a large share of its energy imports passes through the route.

Meeting comes amid tensions after deaths of Indian sailors

The PM Modi-Trump meeting also takes place against the backdrop of a recent diplomatic disagreement between India and the United States following a US enforcement operation near Oman. The action resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors aboard a commercial vessel, prompting concerns in New Delhi over the safety of Indian crew members operating in the region.

The incident has added a sensitive dimension to the upcoming talks. While neither side has officially disclosed the agenda in full, the security of maritime trade routes, regional stability and the safety of Indian nationals are expected to remain important topics as PM Modi and Trump meet in France.

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France remains central to India’s strategic vision

As per reports, before leaving for the visit, PM Modi highlighted the importance of ties with France. “France occupies a special place in India’s strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership,” he said.

France remains an important defence partner for India, with New Delhi being a major customer of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter jets. The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation in defence, security and technology.

Historic Slovakia visit also on the agenda

Apart from France, PM Modi will travel to Slovakia in what is being described as a historic visit. India’s Ambassador to Slovakia, Apoorva Srivastava, said the trip is “historic and extremely important” and will help deepen bilateral ties, as per reports. 

The visit carries added significance because it will be the first time an Indian prime minister has travelled to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993. Alongside the G7 engagements, PM Modi’s Europe tour is expected to focus on strategic partnerships, regional security and expanding India’s international outreach.

Also Read: US Warns Hormuz Violations ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’ After 3 Indian Sailors Killed In Oman Operation   

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PM Modi To Meet Trump In France Next Week: What’s On The Agenda?
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