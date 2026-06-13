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Home > World News > Taiwan Condemns China After Chinese Vessels Enter Restricted Waters Near Itu Aba Island in South China Sea

Taiwan Condemns China After Chinese Vessels Enter Restricted Waters Near Itu Aba Island in South China Sea

Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration has strongly condemned Beijing after two Chinese vessels briefly entered restricted waters near Taiwan-controlled Itu Aba Island.

Taiwan-China sea tensions (IMAGE: WIKI)
Taiwan-China sea tensions (IMAGE: WIKI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-13 21:01 IST

Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) has strongly criticised Beijing after two Chinese vessels briefly entered restricted waters near Taiwan-controlled Itu Aba Island in the South China Sea, marking the first such incident recorded in the area, according to Taipei Times. As reported by Taipei Times, the CGA stated that the Chinese patrol vessel Sansha Zhifa 301 and supply ship Sansha 2 entered the restricted zone surrounding Itu Aba Island twice on Friday morning.

The report said that the incursions occurred at 8:28 am and 8:31 am, during which the Chinese vessels made sudden, sharp turns that allegedly endangered Taiwanese coast guard personnel aboard patrol boats. The Taiwanese vessels tracked the Chinese ships and repeatedly ordered them to leave the area.

Taipei Times reported that the two Chinese vessels exited the restricted waters, extending approximately 4 km to 6 km from the island’s coastline, by around 8:43 a.m. Following the incident, the CGA issued what it described as its “strongest condemnation” of China’s actions and reaffirmed its commitment to defending Taiwan’s sovereignty and maintaining maritime security.

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The CGA noted that this was the first time Chinese official vessels had been detected entering the restricted waters around Itu Aba Island. Taipei Times further reported that the incident follows a series of recent incursions by Chinese coast guard ships into waters east of Taiwan and around the Taiwan-controlled Pratas (Dongsha) Islands.

According to the report, Beijing has recently conducted several rounds of what it termed “special maritime law enforcement operations.” China said these operations were launched in response to planned maritime boundary discussions between Japan and the Philippines east of Taiwan, arguing that such talks undermine China’s territorial claims and maritime rights.

Itu Aba Island, located approximately 1,600 km southwest of Kaohsiung, is currently staffed byTaiwan’s around 200 CGA personnel. The Pratas Islands, situated roughly 450 km southwest of Kaohsiung, are manned by about 300 coast guard personnel. The Taipei Times noted that these are the two island groups in the South China Sea that remain under Taiwan’s control. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

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Taiwan Condemns China After Chinese Vessels Enter Restricted Waters Near Itu Aba Island in South China Sea
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Taiwan Condemns China After Chinese Vessels Enter Restricted Waters Near Itu Aba Island in South China Sea
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