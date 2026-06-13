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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Scripts History In 1st ODI, Amasses Huge International Record Against Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Scripts History In 1st ODI, Amasses Huge International Record Against Afghanistan

IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma scripts history in Dharamshala! The Hitman amasses a huge record in international cricket against Afghanistan, shattering a massive world record in a legendary batting feat.

IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Amasses Huge Record In International Record Against Afghanistan. Photo X
IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Amasses Huge Record In International Record Against Afghanistan. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 21:30 IST

IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Indian batting maestro Rohit Sharma added yet another illustrious chapter to his historic career as he scripted a monumental milestone during the opening One Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala ON 13th June, 2026. The veteran opener, popularly known as the ‘Hitman’ across the globe, became the first opener in international cricket to cross the elite 16,000-run mark.

Rohit needed six runs to reach the milestone and did it in his trademark style by launching a spectacular six off Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. In the process, he became the fastest opening batsman in the world to reach 16,000 international runs, doing so in his 384th innings. This broke the previous record held by Australian stalwart David Warner and former Indian explosive opener Virender Sehwag.

With this feat, Rohit became just the seventh batter in the history of international cricket to join the elite 16,000-run opening club. He teams up with the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Chris Gayle, Graeme Smith, Desmond Haynes, Warner and Sehwag. And he is now just the second Indian opener to appear in this bracket, behind only Sehwag, who finished his career with 16,119 runs at the top of the order. Interestingly, the great Sachin Tendulkar also just missed out on this particular opening milestone in his career, finishing with 15,335 runs while opening the batting.

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It was a double celebration day for the veteran in the shortened 25-overs-a-side match. Rohit surpassed South African great Jacques Kallis’ (11,579) long-standing ODI career tally in the early part of his innings to reach his third run. Kallis to surge into 8th position of the highest run-scorers in the history of ODI cricket, a list comfortably topped by Tendulkar.

The milestone came in a clinical performance by the Indian side. Regular skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl and the Indian bowling attack limited Afghanistan to 194 runs in 24.5 overs.

Rohit had already hung up his boots in Tests and T20Is last year, but his insatiable hunger for runs and visual dominance in the 50-over format only highlights his longevity. With the home season on the horizon for India, the Hitman’s record-breaking masterclass serves as a reminder that his appetite for runs is as sharp as ever.

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IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Scripts History In 1st ODI, Amasses Huge International Record Against Afghanistan
Tags: hpca stadium dharamshala match reportIND vs AFG 1st ODIIndia vs Afghanistan Dharamshala ODIIndian Cricket Newsrohit sharma batting feat dharamshalarohit sharma milestonesrohit sharma new record todayrohit sharma record vs afghanistanrohit sharma scripts history

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IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Scripts History In 1st ODI, Amasses Huge International Record Against Afghanistan
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