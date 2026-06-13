Dharamshala Weather Rain Alert for IND vs AFG 1st ODI Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at HPCA Stadium

Dharamshala Weather: As much as the beauty of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium is discussed, the weather in Dharamshala often remains the focal point of pre-match discussions. India will play hosts to Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series, kicking off at the picturesque stadium on the 13th June. However, there is some bad news for the fans, as there are predictions of rain during the time of the match. In the last few days, as the two teams have gathered to practice for the ODI series, there have been bouts of rain in the city. Here is a look at the weather forecast in Dharamshala before the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI.
IND vs AFG: Dharamshala Current Weather Conditions
The current weather conditions in Dharamshala showcase a heavy cloud cover with constant drizzle. The images appearing from the stadium show the ground being covered. It is expected that the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI would be delayed, and it looks likely that the toss would not take place at the stipulated 1:00 PM.
IND vs AFG: Dharamshala Weather Forecast For Today’s 1st ODI at HPCA Stadium
There is almost 50% chances of rain around the time of toss at 1:00 PM. The chances of rain would increase further as the day progresses. However, in some good news for the fans, the chances of rain are pretty low from 7:00 PM onwards.
Recent Matches At HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|Match Date
|Match
|Final Match Result
|May 26, 2026
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 92 Runs
|May 17, 2026
|Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won By 23 Runs
|May 14, 2026
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai Indians Won By Six Wickets
|May 11, 2026
|Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Delhi Capitals Won By Three Wickets
The picturesque HPCA stadium was host to four matches during the recently concluded IPL 2026. With the games being played from the middle of May to late in the month, there were little to no rain interruptions.
IND vs AFG: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions
Overall, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala has proven to be very batting-friendly, mostly for the team batting first. The small size of the boundaries as well as the super-quick outfield, makes this a place in which it is quite easy to score runs. Yet, there is a lot of bounce here, so because of this, a lot of fast bowlers can be employed. Whichever team wins the toss should definitely choose to bat first and get themselves a total of 360380 plus.
Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Dharamshala
|Date
|Weather Conditions
|Temperature (High/Low)
|Rain Chances
|Cricket Playing Conditions
|June 12, 2026
|Overcast, persistent pre-monsoon drizzle
|22°C / 14°C
|High (70%)
|Rain clouds hovering; wet outfield and delayed ground preparation
|June 11, 2026
|Heavy evening thundershowers
|20°C / 13°C
|Very High
|Significant interruptions; stadium covers fully deployed
|June 10, 2026
|Passing clouds, sudden late afternoon shower
|25°C / 15°C
|Moderate
|Brief delay to practice sessions; damp outfield
|June 9, 2026
|Mostly clear with pleasant breeze
|27°C / 16°C
|Low
|Ideal, standard playing conditions
|June 8, 2026
|Bright sunny intervals, mild overcast spells
|28°C / 17°C
|Low
|Good for uninterrupted outdoor net practice
|June 7, 2026
|Clear skies, warm mountain sunshine
|29°C / 18°C
|Nil
|Excellent, fast-drying batting track
|6 June, 2026
|Sunny and dry
|30°C / 19°C
|Nil
|Standard warm summer day; highly playable
|5 June, 2026
|Hazy sunshine, dropping humidity
|31°C / 19°C
|Nil
|Warm and stable conditions
|4 June, 2026
|Intense early summer heat peaking
|34°C / 21°C
|Nil
|Exhausting heat for long training sessions
|3 June, 2026
|Clear, hot summer day
|33°C / 20°C
|Nil
|Dry pitch conditions; warm and clear
The last few days in Dharamshala have been rainy. Ahead of the India vs Afghanistan match yesterday, there was constant precipitation at the HPCA Stadium, which cut short the training sessions of both teams. If the weather from the last few days is any indication, then today’s match would certainly be interrupted by rain.
Also Read: IND vs AFG Injury News: Who Replaces Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya in India’s Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Afghanistan? Check Predicted XIs
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.