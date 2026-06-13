Police Raid Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata Home in 4-Hour Pre-Dawn Search, Mamata Banerjee Rushes to His Residence 

A large team of police officers along with central security forces carried out a raid in a major pre-dawn operation at the Kolkata residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday. The action was linked to a case that was registered in Pachim Medinipur district. It happened at the same time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of TMC MLA Madan Mitra as part of a money laundering probe related to an alleged municipality recruitment scam.

Police Raid Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata Home in 4-Hour Pre-Dawn Search

According to PTI, police teams from Paschim Medinipur’s Salboni Police station and Kolkata Police arrived at Abhishek Banerjee’s Patuapara house after 3 am on Saturday. During the police conducted raid, Central security personnel were deployed outside the house which went for more than four hours.

The raid came right after just two days from when the West Bengal CID questioned Banerjee in an alleged forged signature case that is linked to the state assembly. It also came after a series of fresh summons which were issued to him by different investigating agencies.

Abhishek Banerjee Anger Response After Raid

Abhishek Banerjee angrily responded to reporters after coming from his residence following the raid by saying, “You can ask the investigating agencies about the search, whether I have hidden anything inside?”

In another allegation towards the authorities he claimed that, “They broke open the lock, entered the house and searched every room.”



“3 AM Saturday June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee’s @abhishekaitc’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called in to break open locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, from second floor to terrace, lasting 90 minutes. Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL. No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING. Just political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture. Operation Lotus is targeting every leader who refuses to surrender to the BJP’s diktat. Disgraceful attack on an opposition leader. VINDICTIVE, CONNIVING, scumbag LOW LIFE tactics. SHAME.”

Further, All India Trinamool Congress slammed the development and said, “Political vendetta gets from bad to worse.”

On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with the same case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency’s headquarters in Kolkata’s Alipore area.

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