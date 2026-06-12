LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
court news business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 court news business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 court news business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 court news business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
court news business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 court news business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 court news business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 court news business news Royal Family mamata banerjee delhi Estadio Azteca Emraan Hashmi John Healey crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to launch in September 2026 with a 2nm A20 Pro chip, under-display Face ID, a new Dark Cherry colour, and a possible foldable iPhone debut alongside the Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked
iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 10:49 IST

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has become one of the most hyped flagship phones this year whereas the tech giant has yet not revealed anything about its next-generation series. The leaks, rumours, and reports have filled the internet with expected design, features, specification, price, and launch timeline. This time the launch is going to be special because the company is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone, iPhone fold aka iPhone Ultra. The foldable market is currently dominated by the South Korean giant Samsung while Apple’s foldable launch can disrupt the market. 

What makes the upcoming launch unique and special  

The media reports and rumours suggest that the launch will take place in September as the company launches its new lineup in September traditionally. But this time the company will only launch Pro devices, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max whereas the standard iPhone 18 will be launched separately along with iPhone 18e and second-generation iPhone Air is expected to launch later in early 2027. 

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Chipset 

On the inside, the phone is expected to run on the Apple A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process by TSMC. RAM will reportedly be integrated directly onto the chip package, which should improve efficiency and help with heat management during heavy tasks.  

You Might Be Interested In

The Face ID sensor is said to move under the display, and the Dynamic Island notch could shrink as a result. A new colour called Dark Cherry is also mentioned in leaks.  

The body itself is expected to be around 8.8mm thick and weigh between 240g and 243g. That is slightly heavier than recent models. The added thickness is reportedly there to accommodate the mechanical aperture hardware, larger optical components, improved stabilisation parts, and a bigger thermal cooling setup. More hardware means more space needed, simple as that.  

iPhone 18 Pro Introducing Dark Cherry Shade 

The company is reportedly replacing the Cosmic Orange shade with a new finish named Dark Cherry which will be a deep, wine-inspired red that looks more sophisticated than flashy. The rest of the lineup is expected to consist of Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver. The Dark Cherry has already sparked debate online with most tech enthusiasts claiming that the Cosmic Orange was exclusive for iPhone 17 Pro only.  

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications 

The devices are likely to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display for iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch OLED panel for iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both the devices will get ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz  

The devices are likely to be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency  

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be packed with an estimated battery of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh  

In terms of optics, the company is reported to use the similar camera of iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x zoom  

iPhone 18 Pro launch and price   

The company is likely to introduce the device in its fall 2026 event likely to be held in September. The pricing details of the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now, but some reports suggest that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models. 

Also Read: Apple To Replace ‘Cosmic Orange’ With ‘Dark Cherry’: Check iPhone 18 Pro New Colours, Features, Specifications And Launch Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price
Tags: iPhone 18iPhone 18 Pro

RELATED News

Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline

Top Electric Cars In India Under Rs 20 lakhs

Instagram Introduces 'Your Algorithm'

Top 10 Hidden iPhone Features You Didn't Know About

Microsoft Blocks Claude Fable 5 For Employees

LATEST NEWS

Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49: Manu Bhaker’s Coach And Asian Games Gold Medalist Dies; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute

Peddi Box Office Collections Day 8: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Drama Keeps Steady Momentum, Nears Rs 200 Crore India Net

Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

Matched On Tinder, Lost Rs 52 Lakh: How A Haryana Female Judge Was Honeytrapped

Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains? Sensex Jumps 700 Pts, Nifty Above 23,300

South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: In-beom And Oh Hyeon-gyu Inspire 2-1 Comeback Win in Group A

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Out: Check Revised Marks, Scorecard and Latest Updates

Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Red Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Elon Musk To Become World's First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma

Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price
Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price
Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price
Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

QUICK LINKS