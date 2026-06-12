Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has become one of the most hyped flagship phones this year whereas the tech giant has yet not revealed anything about its next-generation series. The leaks, rumours, and reports have filled the internet with expected design, features, specification, price, and launch timeline. This time the launch is going to be special because the company is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone, iPhone fold aka iPhone Ultra. The foldable market is currently dominated by the South Korean giant Samsung while Apple’s foldable launch can disrupt the market.

What makes the upcoming launch unique and special

The media reports and rumours suggest that the launch will take place in September as the company launches its new lineup in September traditionally. But this time the company will only launch Pro devices, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max whereas the standard iPhone 18 will be launched separately along with iPhone 18e and second-generation iPhone Air is expected to launch later in early 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Chipset

The Face ID sensor is said to move under the display, and the Dynamic Island notch could shrink as a result. A new colour called Dark Cherry is also mentioned in leaks.

The body itself is expected to be around 8.8mm thick and weigh between 240g and 243g. That is slightly heavier than recent models. The added thickness is reportedly there to accommodate the mechanical aperture hardware, larger optical components, improved stabilisation parts, and a bigger thermal cooling setup. More hardware means more space needed, simple as that.

iPhone 18 Pro Introducing Dark Cherry Shade

The company is reportedly replacing the Cosmic Orange shade with a new finish named Dark Cherry which will be a deep, wine-inspired red that looks more sophisticated than flashy. The rest of the lineup is expected to consist of Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver. The Dark Cherry has already sparked debate online with most tech enthusiasts claiming that the Cosmic Orange was exclusive for iPhone 17 Pro only.

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications

The devices are likely to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display for iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch OLED panel for iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both the devices will get ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The devices are likely to be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be packed with an estimated battery of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh.

In terms of optics, the company is reported to use the similar camera of iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x zoom.

iPhone 18 Pro launch and price

The company is likely to introduce the device in its fall 2026 event likely to be held in September. The pricing details of the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now, but some reports suggest that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models.