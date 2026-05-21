Apple To Replace ‘Cosmic Orange’ With ‘Dark Cherry’: Check iPhone 18 Pro New Colours, Features, Specifications And Launch Timeline

Apple is likely to introduce its latest flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026 alongside the much-hyped foldable iPhone aka iPhone Ultra. However, the company has not officially announced these devices yet, but leaks and speculations have been flooded all over the internet for the past several weeks. The company is expected to introduce several upgradations ranging from chipset to display and battery.

Last year the company rolled out a special vibrant colour for the iPhone 17 Pro, i.e., Cosmic orange. The new colour was highly appreciated by the customers and became a trendsetter. After seeing the response from the market several Chinese smartphone manufacturers also launched their devices in similar shade. The recent media reports and industry experts claims that the company is likely to discontinue the colour and will introduce a new vibrant shade for iPhone 18 Pro.

iPhone 18 Pro Introducing Dark Cherry Shade

iPhone 18 Pro Design

The company rolled out a major device update with iPhone 17 Pro models last year, with a large camera plateau. The company is expected to follow the same design language this time with the iPhone 18 Pro models but with changes to the colour scheme.

The media reports and online rumours signal that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will swap the dual-tone design of their predecessor for a single-tone look for the aluminum unibody and the glass backplate. The media reports and experts claim that the company will introduce a new deep red or burgundy shade rather than the cosmic orange colour used in the iPhone 17 Pro model. The company is expected to introduce a major update in the front panel this time; the reports suggest that the company will shrink the Dynamic Island on the two devices by as much as 35 per cent compared to last year.

This is probably due to the relocation of one Face ID component, the flood illuminator, beneath the screen, allowing for a more compact cutout while keeping front camera visibility in the top left corner.

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications

The devices are likely to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display for iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch OLED panel for iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both the devices will get ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The devices are likely to be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be packed with an estimated battery of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh.

In terms of optics, the company is reported to use the similar camera of iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x zoom.

iPhone 18 Pro launch and price

The company is likely to introduce the device in its fall 2026 event likely to be held in September. The pricing details of the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now, but some reports suggest that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models.