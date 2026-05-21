Arvinder Khosa, who was elected as board president of Cricket Canada a month ago, was the target of gunfire at his Surrey home on May 20. The incident occurred in the middle of an ongoing scandal involving match fixing, alleged corruption, and possible connections to organized crime. Khosa verified that ‘my home in Newton, Surrey, was targeted’ according to media reports. At the time of the shooting family members were within the house, according to local police.

What Did The Local Police Say About The Shooting?

Several images were circulating around the town and apparently included several bullet holes in the outside walls, windows and doors of the property, although no injuries were reported. The case is still under investigation, Surrey Police investigators said, and initial police investigations indicate the incident may be linked to an extortion related case. There are no suspects or names of those arrested that have been publicized so far.

Was The Shooting Linked To Cricket Canada’s Favourtism?

The shooting has triggered renewed investigations into the conduct of Cricket Canada, which has been in talks after revelations of alleged mismanagement in its governance, intimidation of players and likely involvement by the notorious Bishnoi group. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has come under scrutiny for alleged pressure exerted on both players and officials during the tournament. The report claimed that people in the system were ‘pressured to favour certain players’ as was the case for Dilpreet Bajwa as the captain. Sources involved in the investigation said some players had been cautioned against selection of certain players in the national team and were allegedly sent threatening messages by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

T20 World Cup 2026 Canada vs New Zealand Match Controversy: What Happened There?

The investigation by the ICC’s Anti Corruption Unit into Canada’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against New Zealand national cricket team in Chennai is at the heart of the controversy. One of the key overs bowled by captain Dilpreet Bajwa, which contained a no ball and a wide, is under investigation. ICC interim integrity chief Andrew Ephgrave had earlier stated that the ICC’s governing body was investigating the anti corruption rules breaches but didn’t go into specifics. The allegations over the affair intensified when leaked audio recordings of ex Canada coach Khurram Chohan came to light. Chohan is said to have made comments in the recordings about how board members had an impact on team selection and indicated there may have been attempts to fix things in the system.

🚨 BIG BREAKING ICC is probing possible SPOT-FIXING angles in the T20 World Cup match between Canada & New Zealand. Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa is under SCRUTINY. New Zealand were 35/2 when Bajwa brought himself on to bowl, conceding 15 runs with a NO-BALL and a WIDE. — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 20, 2026







Former Head Coach of Canada On ‘Governance Problems’

Former Canada head coach Pubudu Dassanayake has also expressed worry about ‘governance problems’ in Cricket Canada and is said to be looking into a legal action against the board. In 2025, Khosa himself was alluded to during the CBC investigation into the case of local players alleged to have links with the Bishnoi gang and threats against some members of the Canadian national cricket team. Khosa has vehemently refuted the charges.

Did Cricket Canada Issue Any Statement?

The current shooting episode is likely to further raise the bars of player safety and cricket administration integrity in Canada, and now both the authorities and police and international cricket bodies are under increased pressure to probe into the scandal thoroughly. Cricket Canada has not issued any detailed statement in the public domain about the attack.

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