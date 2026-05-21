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Home > World News > NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List

NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List

Severe thunderstorm watches and weather alerts have been issued for New York City and several US states amid risks of hail, flash floods, and damaging winds.

NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026) (Photo/AI)
NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026) (Photo/AI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 02:33 IST

A severe thunderstorm watch and numerous storm alerts have been issued throughout portions of the Northeast United States as the scorching heatwaves subside and violent storm systems move in. Forecasters are signaling possible damaging winds, hail, lightning and isolated tornadoes to affect several major metropolitan areas including portions of the New York City area.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Affects These Areas Of The Nation

New York Region

Affected by the severe thunderstorm watches and most recent alerts/incidents:

  • New York City
  • Brooklyn
  • Queens
  • Bronx
  • Staten Island

Parts of northern and western New York state including Bufalo-region.

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New Jersey

Most of the state covered by a tornado watch and severe weather alerts including:

  • Newark
  • Jersey City
  • Paterson and adjacent counties.

Connecticut

Severe thunderstorm watches issued to:

  • Hartford
  • New Haven
  • Bridgeport
  • New London
  • Fairfield and Middlesex counties

Other United States Areas Affected By Severe Weather

Threats of severe weather have also been signaled to affect:

  • Texas
  • Dallas
  • Austin
  • San Antonio
  • Michigan
  • Buffalo and portions of Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Primary Weather Threats Now Being Warned By Meteorologists

Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph

  • Large hail
  • Flash flooding
  • Extremely frequent lightning
  • Isolated tornadoes
  • Power outages caused by uprooted trees and damaged lines

Heatwave Ends As Violent Storms Move In

Meteorologists are saying powerful cold front has been blowing over record-breaking heat spread across the Northeast and central US. New York City recently went above 90 degrees in the heat before the storms moved into the region.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available weather forecasts, meteorological reports, and emergency alerts available at the time of publication. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and forecast accuracy may vary by region. Readers are advised to follow official updates from local authorities and weather agencies for real-time warnings and safety instructions.

Also Read: California Weather Forecast Today (May 20, 2026): Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno Temperature Update

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NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List
Tags: 20 may 2026 weathernyc weathersevere thunderstorm warningsevere thunderstorm watch nycsevere thunderstorm watch radarweather nycweather radarweather today

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NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List

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NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List
NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List
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