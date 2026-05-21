NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List

A severe thunderstorm watch and numerous storm alerts have been issued throughout portions of the Northeast United States as the scorching heatwaves subside and violent storm systems move in. Forecasters are signaling possible damaging winds, hail, lightning and isolated tornadoes to affect several major metropolitan areas including portions of the New York City area.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Affects These Areas Of The Nation
New York Region
Affected by the severe thunderstorm watches and most recent alerts/incidents:
- New York City
- Brooklyn
- Queens
- Bronx
- Staten Island
Parts of northern and western New York state including Bufalo-region.
New Jersey
Most of the state covered by a tornado watch and severe weather alerts including:
- Newark
- Jersey City
- Paterson and adjacent counties.
Connecticut
Severe thunderstorm watches issued to:
- Hartford
- New Haven
- Bridgeport
- New London
- Fairfield and Middlesex counties
Other United States Areas Affected By Severe Weather
Threats of severe weather have also been signaled to affect:
- Texas
- Dallas
- Austin
- San Antonio
- Michigan
- Buffalo and portions of Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Primary Weather Threats Now Being Warned By Meteorologists
Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph
- Large hail
- Flash flooding
- Extremely frequent lightning
- Isolated tornadoes
- Power outages caused by uprooted trees and damaged lines
Heatwave Ends As Violent Storms Move In
Meteorologists are saying powerful cold front has been blowing over record-breaking heat spread across the Northeast and central US. New York City recently went above 90 degrees in the heat before the storms moved into the region.
Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available weather forecasts, meteorological reports, and emergency alerts available at the time of publication. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and forecast accuracy may vary by region. Readers are advised to follow official updates from local authorities and weather agencies for real-time warnings and safety instructions.
Also Read: California Weather Forecast Today (May 20, 2026): Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno Temperature Update
I am a content writer with 2.5 years of experience, currently working at ITV Digital. I cover a wide range of topics including entertainment, world news, India news, crime, and astrology, along with writing engaging lifestyle stories and reviews. With a flair for storytelling and a keen eye for trends, I aim to deliver fresh, reader-friendly content across diverse subjects.