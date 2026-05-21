NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List

A severe thunderstorm watch and numerous storm alerts have been issued throughout portions of the Northeast United States as the scorching heatwaves subside and violent storm systems move in. Forecasters are signaling possible damaging winds, hail, lightning and isolated tornadoes to affect several major metropolitan areas including portions of the New York City area.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Affects These Areas Of The Nation

New York Region

Affected by the severe thunderstorm watches and most recent alerts/incidents:

New York City

Brooklyn

Queens

Bronx

Staten Island

Parts of northern and western New York state including Bufalo-region.

New Jersey

Most of the state covered by a tornado watch and severe weather alerts including:

Newark

Jersey City

Paterson and adjacent counties.

Connecticut

Severe thunderstorm watches issued to:

Hartford

New Haven

Bridgeport

New London

Fairfield and Middlesex counties

Other United States Areas Affected By Severe Weather

Threats of severe weather have also been signaled to affect:

Texas

Dallas

Austin

San Antonio

Michigan

Buffalo and portions of Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Primary Weather Threats Now Being Warned By Meteorologists

Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph

Large hail

Flash flooding

Extremely frequent lightning

Isolated tornadoes

Power outages caused by uprooted trees and damaged lines

Heatwave Ends As Violent Storms Move In

Meteorologists are saying powerful cold front has been blowing over record-breaking heat spread across the Northeast and central US. New York City recently went above 90 degrees in the heat before the storms moved into the region.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available weather forecasts, meteorological reports, and emergency alerts available at the time of publication. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and forecast accuracy may vary by region. Readers are advised to follow official updates from local authorities and weather agencies for real-time warnings and safety instructions.

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