Punjab Viral Video: 4-Year-Old Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Grandparents Dragged On Car Bonnet In Mohali

PUNJAB VIRAL VIDEO: A shocking case has been reported from the town of Kurali in the state of Punjab’s district of Mohali. A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in broad daylight right outside her house in Kurali. The CCTV cameras from nearby spots recorded the incident, causing panic amongst the residents and triggering an immediate police inquiry. Preliminary reports claim that the small girl was with her grandparents, sitting on a scooter parked outside their home. While the grandmother stepped away to unlock the gate for some time, two men riding a motorcycle approached the grandparents along with the child.

Punjab: 4-Year-Old Kidnapped In Broad Daylight

The two then tried to snatch the child, creating an intense scuffle. According to the visuals obtained from the CCTV cameras, it can be seen that the child’s grandparents tried to fight off the attackers as they shouted for help. However, they were unsuccessful and managed to overpower the old couple by making them sit down.

While making the grandparents sit down, they forced the girl into their waiting car and left the spot within seconds. It is reported that in order to stop the kidnappers, the grandparents took great risks. They tried blocking the car, but the kidnappers dragged them on the car bonnet.

Why is the kid’s father blaming his wife?

Post-incident, the father of the child has stated that the abduction could very well be connected to the ongoing custody battle between him and his wife.

It was further revealed that these persons had some connections with his family and that he believed his wife was behind this kidnapping attempt. “We don’t know anything about the people who abducted my daughter, but I strongly feel that this is the work of my wife. She is engaged in a legal battle regarding the custody rights of our child. But despite all of that, she has taken matters into her own hands.” Additionally, it was reported that besides his wife, his mother-in-law and another person named Sandeep Kumar played important roles in the abduction.

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