Are Dhurandhar’s ‘Unknown Men’ Killing Terrorists In Pakistan? Killings Of India Attack Plotters Spark Questions

Hamza Burhan Killed: Hamza Burhan, one of the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which more than 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, has been killed by unknown gunmen in PoK. Burhan, popularly known as the ‘Doctor,’ was a resident of Pulwama and was designated a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry in 2022. As per reports, Hamza Burhan was attacked in Muzaffarabad by unknown men. Burhan, whose original name is Arjumand Gulzar Dar, was wounded by several bullets.

Are Dhurandhar’s ‘Unknown Men’ Killing Terrorists In Pakistan?

The killing of Hamza Burhan is strangely reminiscent of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where a chapter ‘The Story of the Unknown Men Unfolds.’ In Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, “unknown men” signify a secret force of assassins carrying out selective assassinations of terrorists against India who have been operating from foreign lands. These assassinations depicted in the movie have actually taken place in real life as a series of mysterious murders of prominent terrorists in places such as Pakistan and Canada.

Who are the Unknown Men in Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 is a work of fiction, but many of its characters are based on real people, such as the gang wars that occurred in Karachi, terror networks and dubious financial crimes. In a similar incident, Amir Hamza, the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was targeted once again with a precision killing attempt, outside the news channel’s office in Lahore on 16th April 2026, when he was shot and sustained critical injuries.

Is there any similarity between reel and real?

The movie doesn’t even mention the operation. It doesn’t need to, but the pattern speaks. What the film brings together into a single unrelenting story is, in fact, a series of murders that have been spread out over years, cities, and continents. Karachi. Lahore. Rawalpindi. Kathmandu. Surrey. Check the list of terrorists killed in Dhurandhar 2 and what similarities they had in real life:

Zahoor Mistry

Zahoor Mistry was one of the five men behind the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814. He’s also the man who killed passenger Rupin Katyal during the flight. Mistry managed to disappear for years, living under a fake name in Karachi, Pakistan. But on March 1, 2022, two men on motorcycles found him outside his business in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony and shot him dead.

Dawood Malik

Dawood Malik, close to Masood Azhar and founder of Lashkar-e-Jabbar, played a big role in militant operations. In October 2023, masked gunmen walked into a clinic in North Waziristan. They shot Malik and left as quickly as they came.

Bashir Ahmad Peer

Bashir Ahmad Peer spent years helping recruit and send fighters into Jammu and Kashmir. In February 2023, he was outside a shop in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, when unknown attackers gunned him down.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar operated far from South Asia. He was active in Surrey, Canada. India listed him among its most-wanted terrorists and even put a Rs 10 lakh reward on his head. In June 2023, gunmen shot him outside a gurdwara. His death showed these targeted killings were no longer just a Pakistan or South Asia story.

Abdul Rehman Makki

Abdul Rehman Makki wasn’t one to operate in the field. He worked behind the scenes: strategist, deputy chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, financier, recruiter, and the mind who powered Lashkar’s global operations. People linked him to everything from the 2008 Mumbai attacks to the Rampur CRPF attack and the Red Fort assault. Officially, Makki died of natural causes. Still, the timing and circumstances got people talking. In Dhurandhar 2, Makki appears in a hospital, weak and under treatment. Yami Gautam makes a cameo as nurse Shazia Bano, who gives him an injection. Moments later, he goes into cardiac arrest and dies.

Shahid Latif

Shahid Latif masterminded the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack that killed seven Indian Air Force men. In October 2023, gunmen shot him dead inside a mosque in Sialkot. A place of worship turned into the scene of payback.

Riyaz Ahmad Alias Abu Qasim

Riyaz Ahmad planned the Dhangri attack in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, in January 2023. Civilians died in gunfire. The next day, an IED exploded.

What happened in Pulwama- February 14, 2019?

On February 14, an Indian Army convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by a suicide bomber who bombed a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel, killing 40 and injuring several others. The attack sparked nationwide grief, diplomatic reactions and military reactions, which put a strain on India-Pakistan relations.

ALSO READ: Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind Killed In POK By Unknown Gunmen