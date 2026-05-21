IPL 2026 Vs Cockroach Janta Party: Comparing The Massive Instagram Follower Growth of MI, RCB, CSK, And CJP

As the high-octane IPL 2026 is going on, a totally unexpected digital revolution has taken over the internet. The Cockroach Janta Party, an online satirical movement of the people launched in mid-May 2026, has completely broken huge social media records by attracting more than 13 million followers on Instagram in just five days. This extremely fast growth has even unexpectedly put a random internet joke ahead of several major professional cricket franchises. Let’s take a deep dive and find out how this viral youth movement is actually competing with top IPL franchises like RCB and CSK for digital popularity and why passionate cricket fans are heavily supporting this unique online trend.

The Massive Rise Of Cockroach Janta Party During IPL 2026

At first, this satirical political party was just a viral internet meme without an incredible digital journey. After a controversial remark about unemployed youth, an online community quickly rose against the statement by creating a fictitious political party of lazy and unemployed. Working in the midst of the huge cricket season, when the internet traffic is at its highest level, the movement used forceful meme marketing to attract the youth audience. In a matter of days, the official account had an enormous rise in followers, showing the huge potential of digital communities and the very well-timed online satire simultaneously.

Comparing CJP Instagram Followers With IPL 2026 Franchises

Approximate Instagram Followers Time Taken To Reach Milestone Mumbai Indians 20 Million 16 Years Chennai Super Kings 23 Million 16 Years Cockroach Janta Party 14 Million 5 Days Royal Challengers Bengaluru 24 Million 16 Years Gujarat Titans 5 Million 4 Years Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 Million 12 Years

Why Are Cricket Fans Massively Supporting The Viral Cockroach Janta Party?

That very same group of Gen Z who are always making cricket memes that go viral and arguing so fiercely about fantasy cricket predictions are actually the ones who are majorly supporting this new movement. Cricket fans are generally very active on social media, in particular on the days when matches are going on, so they made for a perfect audience to spread those relatable internet jokes.

For a while, fans of different teams have put a hold on their online fan wars just to join together in this huge digital joke. A lot of young people see this ironically written manifesto as a direct reflection of them, as it combines their unemployment concerns and the entertaining internet behaviour they are used to.

Also Read – CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained