LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy

BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Stay updated with the BCCI domestic cricket season 2026-27 schedule. Check key dates for the two-phase Ranji Trophy starting Oct 11, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy. Photo BCCI Domestic- X
BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy. Photo BCCI Domestic- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:53 IST

BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its complete domestic cricket schedule. The season would witness a staggering 1,788 matches in various age groups and senior categories in both men’s and women’s cricket, all carefully planned to balance player workload and mitigate extreme weather conditions, reflecting the board’s massive commitment to fostering talent across all levels. Duleep Trophy will kick off the season from 23 August 2026. The historic Irani Cup match will then be played between October 1 and 5.

Ranji Trophy

The Ranji Trophy, the crown jewel of India’s first-class cricket, is scheduled to begin on October 11. The tournament will be played in a split two-phase format, with the crucial structural change remaining to protect players from harsh winter elements in the North. The first stage will be played from October 11th to November 5th, which will bring to an end the first five rounds of the league. After a break for the limited-overs matches, the main red-ball tournament will resume for its second phase from 17th January, leading up to the crucial knockout matches.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The mid-season break of the Ranji Trophy will give way to India’s top domestic white-ball tournaments. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the national T20 championship, will be held from November 14 to December 6. The league matches of SMAT will be played at major venues like Mumbai, Vizag, Kolkata, Mohila before moving to Nagpur for the thrilling knockout rounds. Crucially, with the tournament concluding in early-December, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise scouts have sufficient time to assess fresh talent ahead of the annual IPL player auction.

Vijay Hazare Trophy

And the Vijay Hazare Trophy follows straight after the T20s in the 50-over format. This top one-day competition takes place from December 14 through January 8. The group stage matches will be played in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ranchi and Rajkot while the final knockout matches will be held in Vizag.

In another major step towards modernisation, the BCCI announced that the Men’s U-23 State A Trophy and the inter-zonal university competition for the Vizzy Trophy will be permanently moved from 50-over games to T20 format. This all-encompassing structure caters directly to the demands of modern cricket and guarantees another highly competitive and robust season for Indian cricket.

For Other Tournament Dates: Check HERE

Read More: Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Tags: BCCI 1788 domestic matchesBCCI domestic season 2026-27 scheduleDuleep Trophy zonal format 2026India domestic cricket fixturesIndian domestic cricket calendarIrani Cup 2026 dateRanji Trophy 2026-27 datesSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 scheduleVijay Hazare Trophy 2026 dates

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Rumours: Are SRH Owner Kavya Maran And ‘Jawan’-Famed Anirudh Ravichander Getting Married? Truth Revealed

Neymar Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2026? Brazil Forward Suffers Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Tournament | Check More Details

Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Virat Kohli vs Hockey India Stars: Manpreet Singh Challenges RCB Legend And Squad to Take Yo-Yo Fitness Test Showdown

Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details

LATEST NEWS

Is Thailand Still Visa-Free For Indians? Tourist Magnet Issues New Rules For 90 Countries

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War

Cockroach Janta Party Starts New X Account After Being Blocked, Gets 4000 Followers In Just 30 Mins

EPFO PF Withdrawal Through UPI Soon? Here’s How Members May Access PF Money Instantly — All You Need To Know

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 21.05.2026, Karunya Plus KN-624 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | Rs 1 Crore Ticket No PN 945080

Iran’s Drone Production Back On Track Weeks After Ceasefire, Rebuilding Military Base Faster Amid Trump’s Warning

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert

Meet Arvind Jain: The Engineer Who Says AI Is Not A Replacement, But A Power Upgrade

Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind Killed In POK By Unknown Gunmen

BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy
BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy
BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy
BCCI Domestic Schedule 2026-27: New Season To See 1788 Matches, Ranji Trophy To Start From Oct 11 | Check Dates Of SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS