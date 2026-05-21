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Home > Sports News > Neymar Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2026? Brazil Forward Suffers Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Tournament | Check More Details

Neymar Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2026? Brazil Forward Suffers Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Tournament | Check More Details

Neymar Injury Update: Neymar has suffered another injury setback ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 after picking up a calf problem while playing for Santos FC. The Brazil winger is expected to miss upcoming matches for Santos, although medical staff remain hopeful that the latest injury scare will not affect his preparations for the FIFA World Cup in North America.

Neymar suffered a calf injury. Image Credit: X
Neymar suffered a calf injury. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:20 IST

Neymar in FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar will miss Santos’ next games due to a calf injury, but he should be well enough to attend the Brazil national team camp the following week before the World Cup. Rodrigo Zogaib, Santos’ head of medical, stated on Wednesday that Neymar’s right leg is swollen due to a 2-millimeter edema. Zogaib stated that despite the setback, the injury won’t stop the star forward from being healthy by May 27, when he is supposed to begin Brazil’s World Cup preparations.

Will Neymar miss FIFA World Cup 2026 after picking up calf injury?

Neymar Junior, winger for Santos, has suffered yet another injury setback. The head of the team’s medical staff, Rodrigo Zogayib, gave an update on the Brazilian star’s condition. He mentioned that Neymar’s leg was swollen and had a small injury. Nonetheless, it appears that the medical personnel do not view the situation as a serious cause for concern. The expert predicts that the athlete will be prepared to attend the scheduled training camp for the Brazil national team the following week. Rodrigo Zogayib, when providing an update on the star winger, said, “Neymar has a minor calf injury and some swelling. However, according to our plan, he will be ready to join the national team camp next week.”

The Santos coaching staff, however, was unwilling to take any chances. Because of this, the team’s captain was left out of the squad for the Copa Sudamericana match against San Lorenzo, which resulted in a 2-2 draw. This choice was made in order to prevent Neymar’s condition from getting worse and to guarantee his full recovery. It is now anticipated that the forward will not play against Gremio in the Brazilian Championship. He might also miss Deportivo Cuenca’s last group stage match. This is regarded as a major setback for Santos at a critical juncture.

You Might Be Interested In

Neymar injury history

In recent years, Neymar’s injuries have become a difficult subject for fans. He inspires a lot of hope each time he takes the field, but even small injuries interfere with his regular playing time. While skill and technique are crucial in football, it would be incorrect to argue that health is the “admin” in charge of everything.

According to Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old has had around 40 injuries since 2013. This means he is averaging more than three injuries a year. Owing to these injuries, Neymar has often been sidelined and missed many games. According to the same report, he has missed over 1,400 days of football which is almost four years. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth)

Also Read: Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video

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Neymar Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2026? Brazil Forward Suffers Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Tournament | Check More Details

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Neymar Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2026? Brazil Forward Suffers Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Tournament | Check More Details
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