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Home > World News > Iran’s Drone Production Back On Track Weeks After Ceasefire, Rebuilding Military Base Faster Amid Trump’s Warning

Iran’s Drone Production Back On Track Weeks After Ceasefire, Rebuilding Military Base Faster Amid Trump’s Warning

Iran is rapidly rebuilding its military capabilities, including drone production and missile infrastructure, after U.S.-Israeli strikes, according to U.S. intelligence sources.

Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April (IMAGE: X)
Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:19 IST

IRANIAN MILITARY BASE: Iran has been renewing some of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April, reflecting its eagerness to quickly resume some of its military capabilities hit by U.S.-Israeli strikes, two sources with knowledge of U.S. intelligence assessments said. As per CNN, U.S. intelligence is seeing Iran’s military reconstitution is well underway, faster than they first believed. The sources with knowledge of the intelligence said Iran is a major threat to its regional allies if President Donald Trump decides to resume the bombing campaign, as the nation continues to rebuild its military strength, including replacing missile sites, launchers and production capacity for key weapons systems that have been destroyed in the ongoing conflict. It also raises doubts about the long-term damage done to Iran’s military by the US-Israeli strikes.

Iran Rapidly Rebuilding Drone And Missile Capabilities

The timeline to restart production of various weapons parts ranges, but in less than six months, Iran could be producing drones that are fully capable of making a drone attack again, said one of the U.S. officials, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity.

Trump keeps warning he’ll ramp up attacks on Iran if they don’t find a way to end the war. On Tuesday, he even said he’d been just an hour away from ordering new bombings. So, the threat’s not empty, military action could kick off again if talks break down.

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US Intelligence Says Iran Could Resume Full Drone Attack Capability

Now, Iran has bounced back faster than anyone thought. They’ve got help from Russia and China, plus the US and Israel didn’t hit them as hard as they wanted. That’s what one source told CNN. China, for example, kept sending Iran parts they could use for missiles during the conflict, according to people who know US intelligence reports. That probably slowed down because of the US blockade.

Despite having come to a ceasefire agreement with Iran in April, the US President, Donald Trump, has warned the latter on multiple occasions. While hinting at an agreement to put an end to the war in the Middle East region, the US president also spoke of continuing strikes against Iran.

Trump’s latest remarks on Iran

Speaking contradictorily, the US president said, “It’s right on the borderline, believe me,” to the question where the talks were going with Iran. Trump stated, “If we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We’re all ready to go. We have to get the right answers, it would have to be a complete 100 percent good answers,” Trump added while speaking to the reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington. He added, it would save “a lot of time, energy and lives” if Iran made a deal, saying it could happen “very quickly, or (in) a few days.” 

ALSO READ: Who Is Raúl Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

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Iran’s Drone Production Back On Track Weeks After Ceasefire, Rebuilding Military Base Faster Amid Trump’s Warning
Tags: iranian dronesIranian military baselatest world newsUS Iran war

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Iran’s Drone Production Back On Track Weeks After Ceasefire, Rebuilding Military Base Faster Amid Trump’s Warning
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