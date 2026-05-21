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Home > India News > Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert

Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert

A 23-year-old Dalit woman has alleged she was abducted, gang-raped, and tortured by a group of men in Batla House, Delhi, who also tried to force her to convert religion. According to the complaint, she met a man named Sahil on social media in 2021, who later revealed his real identity as Faheem.

Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert (Representative Image)
Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert (Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:11 IST

Delhi: A 23-year-old Dalit woman has complained that she was abducted, gang-raped and tortured mercilessly by a group of men who also tried to coerce her to convert religion in the Batla House Area of the national capital. According to the complaint the woman met a man named Sahil through social media in 2021, who is later alleged to have revealed that he was actually named Faheem. The arrested accused later reportedly told her he came from a wealthy Hindu family and was going to marry her.

Allegations Of Abduction And Assault In Batla House

The woman reportedly said she was called to Batla House in 2022 where she was gang-raped. The accused then were alleged to have filmed the incident with one of her friends and abused her for blackmail. She was then bailed to Meerut where she was allegedly sexually assaulted again.

Claims Of Threats, Blackmail, And Intimidation

The woman in her statement also said she later learnt that Faheem and his relatives were alleged to have been involved in illicit arm dealing. “He used to scald me in blood to threaten me. He used to pour a lot of animal meat over me to frighten me,” she reportedly said.

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Allegations Of Torture And Abuse

Furthermore, the woman said that she was later tortured by a man named Tasleem Maulvi. According to South East Delhi Police, an FIR was registered in the case and four people were arrested.

Police Action And FIR Details

“After she was initially alleged to have been gang-raped in the Batla House area, an FIR was filed in this connection at Jamia Nagar Police Station. We have arrested four persons in this case,” police officials said.

Investigation And Evidence Recovery

Furthermore, the FIR stated that Faheem was arrested by Gurugram Police in 2025 and the mobile phone reportedly held all the photos and videos was seized, which led her to have confidence that no longer could be emitted.

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Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert

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Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert

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Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert
Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert
Delhi Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Assaulted, Soaked In Blood, Showered Animal Meat, And Forced To Convert
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