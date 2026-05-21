Where is Twisha Sharma’s Husband? Cops Announce Rs 30000 Reward, He Moves Court For Bail

The investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma has intensified after Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to the arrest of the main accused, Samarth Singh. The accused, who is the husband of Twisha Sharma, remains absconding in a case linked to dowry harassment and other criminal charges. Police said the case has been registered at Katara Hills Police Station under sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Authorities earlier had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 in May 2026 through the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 02), but since the accused could still not be traced, the amount has now been increased to Rs 30,000 under powers granted through Police Regulations. The Twisha Sharma case has drawn major public attention, with demands for strict action continuing to grow.

Six police teams searching for accused as lookout notice process begins

As per reports, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar earlier confirmed that six separate police teams are actively searching for Samarth Singh in connection with the Twisha Sharma case. Officials also said efforts are underway to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused soon.

Police said they are continuing raids and searches at multiple locations linked to Samarth Singh. The Twisha Sharma case has become one of the most closely watched investigations in Bhopal, especially after allegations made by the victim’s family regarding dowry harassment and mental torture.

Court rejects interim bail plea filed by absconding husband

In another major development, a Bhopal district court on Monday rejected the interim bail application filed by advocate Samarth Singh. The plea was heard by Justice Pallavi Dube in the Bhopal District Court, according to reports.

The hearing reportedly lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours between 3 pm and 5.30 pm, during which lawyers from both sides presented arguments. The family of Twisha Sharma strongly opposed the bail request and informed the court that Samarth Singh had remained absconding since the day of her death.

The family argued that no relief should be granted while the accused continued to evade arrest. They also informed the court that Singh’s mother, Giribala Singh, is a co-accused in the Twisha Sharma case and had already received interim bail earlier.

Family alleges harassment while government assures full support in investigation

Giribala Singh had retired as a judge from the Bhopal district court in February 2023. After hearing arguments from both the defence and lawyers representing Twisha Sharma’s family, the court decided to reject the interim bail plea.

Twisha Sharma, who belonged to Noida, had married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family has alleged that she faced mental torture and dowry harassment from her in-laws after marriage. Following the allegations, police registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Chief Minister meets family and promises help including possible CBI probe

Earlier on the same day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met family members of Twisha Sharma at the state ministry in Bhopal and assured them of full support from the government.

The Chief Minister told the family that the state government would provide all possible assistance and also said that a letter seeking a CBI investigation into the Twisha Sharma case would be sent. He further stated that the court would decide on the family’s demand for a second autopsy.

The Chief Minister also assured the family that if they wished to move the mortal remains to AIIMS Delhi, the state government would arrange transportation facilities. Earlier in the day, Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, appealed to the state government to take cognisance of the matter and alleged that the system was working to protect the accused.

(with inputs from ANI)

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