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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

Oppo has launched the Find X9 Ultra in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Hasselblad-tuned quad cameras, a 7,000mAh battery with 100W charging, and a 6.82-inch 120Hz AMOLED display at a starting price of Rs 1,69,999.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra
Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 15:03 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has just launched the Find X8 Ultra in India. The device has joined the flagship Find X9 series. The device has launched alongside the Find X9s. The newly launched handset is powered by a powerful Snapdragon chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The device offers advanced photography via Hasselblad tuned rear camera setup, and it is packed with a massive battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. 



Oppo X9 Ultra Price and Availability in India 

The company has launched the smartphone in India at price point of Rs 1,69,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The handset is launched in only a single storage variant. However, the company offers two colour options, i.e., Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber. 

Customers can pre-order the handset through the official Oppo online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. Those who pre-book the device between 14th May and 27th May will get a complimentary premium gift box of value Rs 11,000 which consists of Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds, and an official Find X9 Ultra case 

Oppo X9 Ultra Features and Specification 

The Oppo X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch QHD+ flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Additionally, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The newly launched handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The device runs on Android 16 based ColorOS 16 and supports dual-SIM functionality with Nano SIMs and eSIM. The device is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. 

In terms of optics, the handset features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup on rear panel offering a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 200MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP ultra-telephoto offering up to 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. It also consists of a colour reproduction lens. The front panel houses a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The Find X9 Ultra supports 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K at up to 120fps, and Dolby Vision capture, along with special modes such as Hasselblad imaging and XPAN. 

The additional feature of the device consists of Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, multiple satellite navigation systems, a USB Type-C port, and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Series To Feature ‘Liquid Glass’ Design: Real-Time Visual Effects And Glass-Like Sliders — Check Specs And Details

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price
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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

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