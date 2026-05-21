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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Should You Buy Current Flagship Or Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Should You Buy Current Flagship Or Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple’s discounted iPhone 17 Pro lineup offers strong value for users upgrading from older models, while the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to bring upgrades like the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a bigger battery.

iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 13:07 IST

iPhone 18 Pro lineup is just a few months away from launch and currently the tech giant is offering great deals on iPhone 17 Pro lineup. This raises the question that one should wait a few months for the latest iPhone 18 Pro or grab the iPhone 17 Pro at a discounted price and save hard earned money. The company usually does not make any dramatic upgradation in new devices compared to previous generation flagship. Even if iPhone 18 Pro makes a big change in the design language and major feature upgradation, then only waiting could make sense.  

However, ideally a flagship device is made for long use instead of changing every year and media reports and leaks also suggest that the company is going to follow same design language as iPhone 17 Pro featuring a similar rear design while the new flagship will feature an upgraded chipset, advanced display, and bigger battery. 

Is iPhone 17 Pro Still Worth Buying 

The iPhone 17 Pro consists of several meaningful updates in terms of speed, battery life, optics, performance, and display quality for those who are currently using an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. The device will also get several major OS and security updates in the future. The iPhone 17 Pro is a valuable device for anyone who wants improvement right away. 

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The company has started softening the price across Indian online and offline stores. The company can make the price seem like the safer option and continue to hold on to the premium iPhone 18 Pro. That could make the iPhone 17 Pro price quite comfortable for users who are upgrading. 

iPhone 18 Pro Upgrades 

The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to bring several upgrades in terms of chipset, camera, and display. Ket major upgrades are as follow 

A20 Pro Chipset: True Upgrade 

Every year Apple promises a faster chip, and every year people wonder if they will actually feel the difference. This time, it looks more convincing. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, which promises better speed and efficiency compared to previous generations. What that means for you in real life is simpler. Your phone will handle anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat, whether that is heavy gaming, video editing, or just having thirty tabs open at once. Apple is also said to be adding dedicated neural engine hardware to power more advanced Apple Intelligence features coming with iOS 27. 

Dynamic Island Expected to Shrink 

If Dynamic Island has ever bothered you, here is something to look forward to. Leaked renders confirm Apple is shrinking the Dynamic Island by around 25 to 35 percent, made possible by moving the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the display. It is a real engineering achievement, and the result is a front panel that finally feels clean and distraction free. More screens, less cutout. Simple as that. 

Bigger Battery 

There is nothing more frustrating than watching your phone hit 20 percent battery by 3 in the afternoon. Apple seems to finally be taking this seriously. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to pack a larger battery than its predecessor, potentially going beyond 5,000mAh. That should comfortably get most people through a full day and then some, without the constant hunt for a charger. 

Also Read: Apple To Replace ‘Cosmic Orange’ With ‘Dark Cherry’: Check iPhone 18 Pro New Colours, Features, Specifications And Launch Timeline

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iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Should You Buy Current Flagship Or Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?
Tags: appleiPhone 17 ProiPhone 18 Pro

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iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Should You Buy Current Flagship Or Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?
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