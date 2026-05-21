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Home > Business > Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power

Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power

Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 13:30 IST

Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power

New Delhi [India], May 21: Hindustan Power, one of India’s leading integrated power producers, has signed a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with MP Power Management Company Limited for the supply of 800 MW. The agreement is facilitated through its subsidiary, Anuppur Powerprojects Private Limited.

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The Power Supply Agreement (PSA) for 800 MW will be supplied from the upcoming unit of Hindustan Power at Anuppur, strengthening its contribution toward meeting Madhya Pradesh’s growing power requirements. Under the terms of this agreement, power supply from this project is scheduled to commence from 2031. The PSA is structured for a tenure of 25 years, with an option to extend the agreement by an additional five years. The project has been awarded under the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) model.

Commenting on the development, Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, said, “This agreement represents an important milestone in Hindustan Power’s ongoing expansion strategy and reaffirms our long-term focus on the power sector. As India continues to witness rapid economic and industrial growth, the demand for dependable baseload power will remain critical.”

Ratul Puri added, “This PSA reinforces our long-standing commitment to the state. It reflects confidence in our execution capabilities and our ability to deliver efficient, large-scale power infrastructure through advanced ultra-supercritical technology.”

This initiative is expected to significantly fortify Hindustan Power’s contribution toward addressing and meeting Madhya Pradesh’s growing energy requirements, while supporting India’s expanding power infrastructure landscape.

The development is expected to support regional economic growth, generate substantial employment opportunities and enhance long-term power availability across the state.

“India’s growing economic ambitions require dependable and scalable power infrastructure alongside the energy transition. At Hindustan Power, we remain focused on supporting the country’s rising energy demand through reliable, efficient, affordable and future-ready generation capacity that contributes to long term energy security,” Mr. Ratul Puri added.

Notably, Hindustan Power under Ratul Puri, initially entered India’s transitional energy sector in 2008 and has developed a significantly large transitional energy generation project in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. The project was commissioned in 2015 and 2016 phase wise, establishing the company’s strong operational footprint in the region.

About Hindustan Power: Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power generation company in India led by Ratul Puri with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company has been an active contributor to India’s energy transformation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power
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Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power

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Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power
Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power
Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power
Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power

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