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Home > Sports News > Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details

Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details

Find out exactly why Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala lost his driving license. Read full details about the massive high-speed autobahn crash and the court ruling.

Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details (Image Source: X)
Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 13:57 IST

Bayern Munich and Germany national team star Jamal Musiala has been banned from driving after a major legal decision by the Munich Local Court in the first week of May 2026. The very skilful playmaker of the attacking role met with a serious high-speed car crash on the A8 autobahn in April 2025, which in the end led to a harsh nine-month driving ban and a heavy financial penalty. Let’s take a look at how the dangerous road accident happened, what the young footballer said about the legal sanction and if this scandal can hurt his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

What Exactly Happened During Musiala’s Accident On Autobahn?

Musiala was driving his high-powered 600 hp Audi RS e-tron GT at an incredible speed of 194 km/h in a section of motorway where the speed limit was 120 km/h, says the Munich public prosecutor’s office. Trying to make a very fast overtaking, I did not see the VW Golf on my right-hand side, which led to a heavy crash, says the Bayern Munich midfielder. Minor injuries were caused to the two passengers in the other car, and great damage to property, which is estimated at around 200,000 euros, was a result of the accident. After detailed examinations, the local court handed down a final penalty order for negligent endangerment of road traffic.

What Did Jamal Musiala Say About The Crash

Following the official confirmation of his nine-month driving suspension, the young German international publicly addressed the massive controversy. Speaking directly to the Bild newspaper, Jamal Musiala accepted full responsibility for causing the high-speed accident. He openly admitted that the collision was a completely traumatic and life-changing event for him. The young star expressed immense gratitude that his extreme carelessness did not result in any serious or life-threatening injuries to the other passengers. He has respectfully accepted the heavy financial fine and the long driving ban without any legal opposition, acknowledging the massive mistake he made behind the steering wheel.

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Will Jamal Musiala Play In FIFA World Cup 2026?

Although Musiala faces serious legal and administrative consequences for his private life, this driving ban will definitely not affect his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026. A traffic offence is only a civil legal matter, and no sporting disciplinary action from football governing bodies is attached to it. After the accident, both his team Bayern Munich and the German Football Association were informed without delay and have offered full moral support to the player during the complicated legal proceedings. 

Also Read: IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

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Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details
Tags: A8 AutobahnBayern MunichDriving License BanFIFA World Cup 2026Germany National TeamHigh Speed CrashJamal MusialaJamal Musiala accidentJamal Musiala banMunich Local Court

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Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details
Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details
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