IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

Watch the viral video as Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins bowls to Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor at a Mumbai promotional event, leading to a hilarious near-miss where the actress nearly smashes a spectator's phone.

IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator's Phone: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab
IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator's Phone: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 20:57 IST

When cricket and Bollywood worlds collide, it is bound to be a spectacle. But a promotional event at a busy shopping mall in Mumbai proved to be a lot more literal in its thrills than anyone thought. A light-hearted cricket banter between Australian Test captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor has set social media on fire—mostly because one of Janhvi’s power-hitting shots nearly destroyed a bystander’s smartphone.

The star-studded event was organised as a part of the high-octane promotional campaign for Janhvi’s much-awaited pan-India sports action drama Peddi. A mini-cricket faceoff was quickly pitched to the delight of the roaring crowd packed across multiple floors of the mall. Pat Cummins, who is famous across the world for breaking down world-class batting lineups, took the pitch and bowled a few deliveries to the actress gently.

You Might Be Interested In

A Near-Miss For A Photographer’s Phone

Janhvi, every inch the sports enthusiast, gripped her bat tightly and got a huge full-blooded shot off one of Cummins’ deliveries. The ball popped out of the middle of her bat, and flew straight for the thick mass of onlookers and paparazzi just outside the boundary lines.

The shaky viral video of the moment shows the ball flying at a scary pace, missing a bystander’s recording smartphone by inches. The crowd fell silent in shock, then erupted into laughter and cheers. Actor and host Rannvijay Singha, present to anchor the energetic interaction, immediately rushed to diffuse the tension. In an adorable gesture that quickly went viral, Rannvijay retrieved the stray cricket ball and gifted it to the stunned photographer as a souvenir. And there was a role reversal as another popular video saw Rannvijay clean-bowling Cummins to deafening hooting and cheering from the Mumbai fans.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Soft Yet Strong Avatar In Peddi

The cricket setup in the mall was not just a gimmick but a nod to the thematic elements of Peddi, which explores traditional wrestling and cricket of 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh. Excitement is at an all-time high with the spectacular trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on May 18.

Achiyyamma, opposite megastar Ram Charan, stars Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead. The trailer introduces her character in a gentle, personal way where Ram Charan’s character sweetly calls her ‘a star that fell from the sky’. We see she is naturally bright and warm and full of life, but the trailer also strongly suggests she has the emotional strength and resilience to carry the story.

Direction: Buchi Babu Sana. Music: Legendary AR Rahman’s musical score is soul-stirring. Peddi has a powerhouse supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Ravi Kishan with a special appearance by Boman Irani. Peddi is set for a grand multi-lingual theatrical release worldwide on June 4 with the premiere shows being locked in for June 3. Janhvi’s real-life batting prowess is something to go by and her on-screen act is sure to be a certified smash hit.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Bollywood meets IPL Mumbai eventIPL 2026Janhvi Kapoor Achiyyamma Peddi trailerJanhvi Kapoor hits spectator phoneJanhvi Kapoor viral cricket videoPat CumminsPat Cummins bowls to Janhvi KapoorPat Cummins Janhvi Kapoor cricket videoPeddi movie promotions MumbaiRannvijay Singha Pat Cummins cricket

RELATED News

Did Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir Sideline Rishabh Pant? LSG Captain’s Sister Sparks ‘Politics’ Debate Over Team India Selection For Afghanistan Series

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Europe League Final in India, UK, USA And More

Who is Kysre Gondrezick? Former WNBA Star Joins OnlyFans After Hot Playboy Shoot | Check Out Her Sexy Pics, Career And More

KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

MS Dhoni vs CSK? Explosive Report Claims ‘Thala’ Could Leave Chennai Super Kings After IPL 2026 Over Management Rift

LATEST NEWS

IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

UAE Promised Golden Visa, I Paid Rs 8 Crore, Got Ghosted: US Man Shares Ordeal After Buying DAMAC Islands

The Next Economy Forum 2026 Returns to the House of Lords, UK Parliament

Who Is Nadia Marcinko? Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Back In Spotlight Over Controversial 2008 Immunity Deal

Why Is Intuit Cutting 17% Of Its Global Workforce? Inside The Company’s Massive Restructuring And Operations Overhaul

Flite Launches ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ campaign, Giving Everyday Footwear a Stylish Upgrade with its New Buckle Range

Deepak Malkani on Why Interim CXOs Are No Longer a Backup Plan for Indian Companies

When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon

IB3L Season 4 Concludes in Siliguri: Sevoke Sharks Crowned Champions

Salman Khan At 60 vs PM Modi At 75: Fans Clash Online Over Looks, Workout, Discipline, And Lifestyle Comparisons

IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video
IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video
IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video
IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS