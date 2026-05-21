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Home > Sports News > Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming ISL 2025-26
Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 17:51 IST

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to keep their Indian Super League 2025-26 title hopes alive when they host SC Delhi in their final league match of the season on Thursday. The Mariners are not in complete control of the title race any more but they still have a chance to end the campaign on a high and put pressure on league leaders East Bengal.

Sergio Lobera’s side will go into the crucial encounter on the back of a frustrating run of three successive draws, including the dramatic 1-1 Kolkata Derby stalemate against East Bengal. The points dropped have left Mohun Bagan second in the standings, behind their city rivals on goal difference.

Mohun Bagan are aware they might need more than a win if the Torchbearers win their last game as well, with East Bengal currently enjoying a better goal difference. That makes Thursday’s fixture all the more important as the Mariner’s will be looking to put in a dominant performance while hoping results elsewhere play in their favour.

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Much more sharpness will be demanded in the attacking third by Lobera after the wasteful showing in recent games. Mohun Bagan have been creating chances regularly but have not been able to convert them clinically which can be costly in a title race decided by fine margins.

SC Delhi, on the other hand, arrive in Kolkata with their disappointing season and they are keen to avoid a low. The visitors may have lost five of their last ISL games but they can still play spoilsport. Not only will a win against Mohun Bagan boost some pride but it will also indirectly give the title advantage to East Bengal.

To unsettle the Mariners, SC Delhi will need an organised defensive display and maximum efficiency on counterattacks and set-pieces.

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Thursday 21 May 2026.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Predicted XI 

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Abhishek Singh, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Robson Robinho, Jamie Maclaren.

Sporting Delhi: Nora Fernandes (GK), Clarence Fernandes, Ashutosh Mehta, Manoj Mohammed, K Sourav, Ebenezer, Ousmane Fane, Augustine Lalrochana, Devendra Murgaokar, Mohammed Aimen, Matija Babovic. 

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Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
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Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
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