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Home > Tech and Auto News > HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched In India: 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Sarvam Indus AI, Check All Specs And Price

HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched In India: 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Sarvam Indus AI, Check All Specs And Price

HMD has launched the budget-friendly Vibe 2 5G in India with a 120Hz display, 6000mAh battery, Android 16, and Sarvam Indus AI support for 22 Indian languages, starting at Rs 10,999.

HMD Vibe 2
HMD Vibe 2

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 17:39 IST

Finland based smartphone manufacturing company, HMD has rolled out its latest budget smartphone in India, the Vibe 2 5G. The device is the successor of the original HMD Vibe, which was launched last year and arrives with notable additions consisting of Sarvam Indus AI. The company aims at customers looking for an affordable 5G handset with a funky look. Here is detailed information about the newly launched smartphone. 

HMD Vibe 2 5G Design 

The newly launched HMD Vibe 2 5G comes with a split look on the rear panel. The camera module of the phone extends to the entire width of the device and features two circular camera cutouts on the module. Below, users get a large rectangular segment. The company has introduced the device in three colour options: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink. The phone has a flat build and also packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset comes with a plastic rear plate and frame which is common in budget phones. 

HMD Vibe 2 5G Display 

The phone sports a 6.745-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen resolution stands at 720 by 1600 pixels. For a phone at this price point, the 120Hz refresh rate is a decent addition and makes everyday scrolling and usage feel a bit smoother. The display is flat across the front, keeping things simple. 

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HMD Vibe 2 5G Processor and Performance 

Under the hood, the Vibe 2 5G runs on the Unisoc T8200 5G chipset built on a 6nm process. It comes paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Storage options include 64GB and 128GB, both expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 16 out of the box, which is a big plus for a budget device. HMD has also promised two years of quarterly security updates for this phone. 

HMD Vibe 2 5G Camera 

On the back, the Vibe 2 5G carries a 50MP primary camera along with a secondary lens and an LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The camera setup is straightforward and targets users who want decent photos for social media without spending a lot. The rear camera module design is one of the more eye-catching parts of the phone. 

HMD Vibe 2 5G Battery and Charging 

The phone packs a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. A charger is included in the box, which is something many brands skip these days. The large battery is a strong point for users who need their phone to last through long days without reaching for a charger. 

Sarvam Indus AI on HMD Vibe 2 5G 

One of the biggest talking points of this phone is the integration of Sarvam Indus AI. This is India’s government-backed AI platform and the Vibe 2 5G is the first phone to carry it. The AI supports 22 Indian languages, which means users who are not comfortable with English can still access AI features in their native tongue. HMD Vice President Ravi Kunwar said the company believes AI in smartphones should not be limited to English-speaking users alone. This is a practical feature for a country as linguistically diverse as India. 

HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India and Where to Buy 

The HMD Vibe 2 5G is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB plus 64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB plus 128GB model. The phone will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting May 26 at 12 noon. On the first day of sale, buyers can get a Rs 1,500 instant discount with select bank cards or on UPI transactions. There is also an option for up to three months of no-cost EMI. 

Also Read: Apple To Keep iPhone 18 Pro Prices Stable Despite RAM Crisis: Better AI Performance, Upgraded Display, And Battery — Check All Details

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HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched In India: 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Sarvam Indus AI, Check All Specs And Price
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HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched In India: 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Sarvam Indus AI, Check All Specs And Price
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HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched In India: 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Sarvam Indus AI, Check All Specs And Price
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