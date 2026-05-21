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Home > Tech and Auto News > ‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs

‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs

Thousands of employees at Meta have been impacted by a fresh round of layoffs as the company restructures its operations around artificial intelligence (AI). The job cuts have created uncertainty for many H-1B visa holders, including a large number of Indian professionals working in the United States.

Mark Zuckerberg (Via X)
Mark Zuckerberg (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 16:14 IST

A fresh wave of layoffs at Meta has affected thousands of employees as the company reorganizes around artificial intelligence (AI). The job cuts have created a cloud of uncertainty over thousands of H-1B visa holders, including many Indians working in the United States. When the company notified its employees that their roles had been eliminated, Meta leadership sent a message acknowledging the difficult circumstances. The Laid-Off Employees message notes that employees are receiving severance benefits, Company Visa Support (CVS) and access to company resources to help transition after the layoffs.

The message was sent as Meta rolled out one of its biggest restructuring efforts in recent years.

Why Meta Is cutting jobs

The layoffs are part of Meta’s overall effort to reorganize and double down on its AI-led priorities. The company has wiped out thousands of manager roles while adding approximately 7,000 employees to newly formed AI-focused teams. The restructuring aims to accelerate AI development at Meta through flatter organizational structures.

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About 10% of Meta’s global workforce has been affected by the latest restructuring efforts, according to reports.

H-1B Visa Holders Under Pressure

For those on H-1B visas in the US, losing a job creates a harsh 60-day grace period that forces workers to find a new employer willing to sponsor them, change their status or leave the country.

Deadline Is Causing Anxiety For Many Foreign Workers

The deadline has generated a great deal of pressure for many foreign workers, especially many Indians, who comprise a significant portion of the US tech industry’s H-1B workforce.

It appears that some employees are considering a temporary change of visa status, such as moving to B-2 visitor status, in efforts to buy more time to hunt for new jobs. Immigration experts say, however, the process has become more difficult due to increased scrutiny and competition for available jobs.

No More Company-Wide Layoffs This Year

According to an internal memo, Mark Zuckerberg told employees that he does not anticipate any more company-wide layoffs over the course of 2026. The statement came as part of Meta’s ongoing objecting reorganization efforts.

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‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs
Tags: H-1B visa 60-day ruleH-1B visa layoffs MetaIndian tech workers in USMark Zuckerberg message to employeesMeta AI restructuringMeta job cuts 2026Meta layoffs 2026Meta layoffs impact on IndiansUS tech layoffs 2026

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‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs

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‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs
‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs
‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs
‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs

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