Samsung Electronics to Ramp Up Buybacks as Chip Bonus Plan Raises Treasury Share Concerns; Is It the Right Time to Invest?

Agreement reached to avoid strike with long-term employee incentive structure: Samsung Electronics is expected to increase its treasury share buybacks to finance a special bonus scheme for semiconductor employees, following a tentative labour agreement aimed at preventing a planned strike, according to a report by The Korea Herald on Thursday. Under the proposed agreement, the company has agreed to provide a semiconductor performance bonus equivalent to 10.5 per cent of business performance earnings. The bonus will reportedly be distributed in the form of treasury shares over the next 10 years, with no cap specified in the agreement.

Treasury Shares May Fall Short Of Payout Requirement

As per the report, Samsung Electronics currently holds around 82 million common treasury shares, based on year-end disclosures along with subsequent buybacks and share sales. However, these existing holdings may not be sufficient to meet the proposed long-term bonus payout obligations. This shortfall is expected to lead to additional share buybacks by the company in the coming years to ensure adequate treasury stock availability for employee compensation requirements.

Massive Potential Payout Linked To Semiconductor Earnings

Market estimates cited in the report suggest that if Samsung Electronics records cumulative operating profits of 300 trillion won (approximately USD 200 billion) this year, the company may be required to distribute nearly 31.5 trillion won (around USD 21.5 billion) worth of treasury shares as bonuses. These incentives would primarily apply to employees in the Device Solutions division, which includes Samsung’s memory chip operations, a core driver of the company’s global semiconductor business.

Existing Treasury Holdings Valued Below Estimated Requirement

The report further highlighted that Samsung Electronics’ current treasury share holdings are valued at about 22.65 trillion won (approximately USD 15.5 billion) based on Wednesday’s closing price. This valuation falls short of the estimated requirement needed to cover the proposed bonus structure over time.

Ongoing Share Cancellations And Impact On Capital Structure

Samsung Electronics has been actively retiring treasury shares in recent years as part of its broader strategy to enhance shareholder returns. In the current year alone, the company plans to retire around 87 million treasury shares in the first half. This includes 73 million common shares and 13.6 million preferred shares, which were previously announced for cancellation on March 31, according to the report. With these cancellations and ongoing buyback activities, treasury share holdings are expected to decline further, raising concerns regarding both management control and the ability to sustain long-term employee incentive programs.

Company Signals Readiness For Further Buybacks

A Samsung Electronics official was quoted in the report stating that the company would move to buy back shares if necessary, indicating flexibility in addressing potential funding gaps for the incentive program.

Stock movement On KOSPI

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics shares were trading at 295,000 won (approximately USD 204) on the KOSPI at 12:20 p.m., marking a rise of 6.97 per cent from the previous session, according to the report. The stock’s sharp gain reflects investor attention on both the proposed labour agreement and its implications for the company’s capital allocation and long-term shareholder return strategy.

Should You Invest Or Not?

Samsung Electronics is still a heavyweight in the semiconductor business thanks to strong global demand and a solid long-term growth story. But in the near term, the company is juggling several tricky moving parts: large employee bonuses, potential treasury share pressure, and even more buybacks up for grabs. What does that mean for investors? For those looking for a long-term play, this is just another “buy the dips and wait” situation. For those looking for a quick win, the volatility may feel less like “opportunity” and more like “turbulence.”

Bottom line: long-term investors could find value, but short-term traders may need to buckle their seat belts.

(This article has been taken from ANI, Edited only for calrity and understanding)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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