Amritsar Blast Leaves One Woman Dead, Another Critically Injured In Illegal Firecracker Factory

AMRITSAR BLAST: A woman was killed, and another was critically injured after an explosion ripped through a house in the Anngarh area of Amritsar. The injured woman was immediately taken to Civil Hospital. Both had serious burns and were in critical condition, officials said, before one of them passed away. As per reports, firecrackers were illegally manufactured on the first floor of the three-story house.

Blast at illegal firecracker unit in Amritsar

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinderpal Singh led police teams to the scene, who were followed by fire brigade officers who initiated an investigation. At this time, the exact cause of the explosion and resultant fire is not known. The Anngarh area has been under the spotlight for drug abuse and suspected illegal firecracker factories in the past.

The residents of the area claimed that firecrackers were being illegally produced inside the house where the explosion took place. But police officials said they could not yet determine any conclusions until experts finish their examination of the site.

Cops give an update on Amritsar blast

ACP Surinderpal Singh told a publication, “We are not in a position to state anything regarding the reason for the explosion, which will come out following the investigation by our forensic experts.”

Previous incident in Amritsar

On May 6, 2026, a blast in Khasa near the Amritsar cantonment area occurred around 10:50 pm. Police and security forces got there fast, but thankfully, no one was hurt. SP Aditya S. Warrier told ANI that as soon as police heard about the suspected blast, senior officers headed straight to the scene, along with army personnel from the cantonment.

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