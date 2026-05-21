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Home > India News > RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Orders CBI SIT Probe Into ‘Hush-Up’ Allegations, Seeks Full Report By June 25

RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Orders CBI SIT Probe Into ‘Hush-Up’ Allegations, Seeks Full Report By June 25

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a three-member CBI SIT to further investigate the RG Kar case, including allegations of evidence destruction and attempts to suppress the crime after the trainee doctor’s rape and murder in August 2024.

Calcutta High Court directs CBI to submit report over RG kar case
Calcutta High Court directs CBI to submit report over RG kar case

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 17:11 IST

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the formation of a three-member special investigation team (SIT) under the CBI to further investigate the RG Kar case, including the attempts to ‘hush up’ the incident and everything that happened from the time the trainee doctor had dinner at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of August 8, 2024, till her cremation the following evening. The young post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the state-run hospital on August 9, 2024, a crime that triggered massive protests across West Bengal and outrage among doctors and citizens across the country. 

Court orders fresh SIT probe into allegations of evidence destruction

Reports say that, a division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh passed the order while hearing pleas connected to the RG Kar case. The bench said the CBI’s joint director (east) would lead the SIT, while the names of the other two officers would be decided within 48 hours.

The court said that because of the serious social impact of the RG Kar case, the SIT would specifically investigate allegations of destruction of evidence and claims made by the victim’s parents that attempts were made to “hush up and downplay” the incident. The judges directed the SIT to closely examine all developments beginning from the trainee doctor’s dinner at the hospital until her cremation the next day.

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Parents demand wider probe claiming more than one person involved

Reports say that the parents of the victim approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a deeper investigation into the RG Kar case. They claimed that more than one person was involved in the brutal crime and argued that several questions surrounding the incident still remain unanswered.

Taking note of these concerns, the court directed the SIT to submit a comprehensive report by June 25, when the matter will be heard again. The RG Kar case had earlier shocked the country after the doctor’s body was found inside the hospital premises, leading to widespread anger among medical professionals and citizens demanding justice.

Earlier conviction remains under spotlight as new probe begins

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was earlier convicted in the RG Kar case and sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

However, despite the conviction, the victim’s family continued demanding a wider probe, alleging that key facts may have been hidden and that there were attempts to weaken the investigation in the immediate aftermath of the crime. With the High Court now ordering a fresh SIT probe, the RG Kar case has once again returned to the centre of public attention across West Bengal and the country.

Also Read: Who Are The 3 IPS Officers Suspended By Suvendu Adhikari In RG Kar Case? Ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal Among Top Cops Facing Probe

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RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Orders CBI SIT Probe Into ‘Hush-Up’ Allegations, Seeks Full Report By June 25
Tags: CBI RG kar caserg kar caseRG kar case update

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RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Orders CBI SIT Probe Into ‘Hush-Up’ Allegations, Seeks Full Report By June 25

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RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Orders CBI SIT Probe Into ‘Hush-Up’ Allegations, Seeks Full Report By June 25
RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Orders CBI SIT Probe Into ‘Hush-Up’ Allegations, Seeks Full Report By June 25
RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Orders CBI SIT Probe Into ‘Hush-Up’ Allegations, Seeks Full Report By June 25
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